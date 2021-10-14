google's-“cultural-street-view”-takes-you-to-the-great-wall-of-china

Google launched today (13) another virtual experience for experience exceptional places in the world — this time, the Great Wall of China. The tour of the Chinese landmark is guided by Street View-style panoramic photos that show you what it’s like to walk the preserved expanse of the monument.

The virtual exhibition is the work of Google Arts & Culture, a non-profit initiative by Gigante das Pesquisas whose purpose is to preserve and promote the culture of all over the world directly on the internet. The project also includes presentations on objects that changed the world, works by Van Gogh, São Paulo Museum of Art Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) and much more.