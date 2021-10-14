Google's “cultural Street View” takes you to the Great Wall of China
Google launched today (13) another virtual experience for experience exceptional places in the world — this time, the Great Wall of China. The tour of the Chinese landmark is guided by Street View-style panoramic photos that show you what it’s like to walk the preserved expanse of the monument.
The virtual exhibition is the work of Google Arts & Culture, a non-profit initiative by Gigante das Pesquisas whose purpose is to preserve and promote the culture of all over the world directly on the internet. The project also includes presentations on objects that changed the world, works by Van Gogh, São Paulo Museum of Art Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) and much more.
In addition to the panoramic tour, the user can explore detailed records about markings on the structure, such as some signatures scattered across bricks. Finally, there is also a photo gallery of outstanding points of the structure that can make a beautiful wallpaper.
The entire experience by the Wall of China is free and accessible through the browser — just enter on the project website and start the tour. On mobile, the Arts & Culture initiative also takes the form of an app, available for download from the Play Store and the App Store.
Source: Google
