Google's “cultural Street View” takes you to the Great Wall of China

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
Google launched today (13) another virtual experience for experience exceptional places in the world — this time, the Great Wall of China. The tour of the Chinese landmark is guided by Street View-style panoramic photos that show you what it’s like to walk the preserved expanse of the monument.

The virtual exhibition is the work of Google Arts & Culture, a non-profit initiative by Gigante das Pesquisas whose purpose is to preserve and promote the culture of all over the world directly on the internet. The project also includes presentations on objects that changed the world, works by Van Gogh, São Paulo Museum of Art Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) and much more.

“As the largest man-made structure in the world, the Great Wall of China is one of the most iconic heritage sites and popular in the world”, emphasizes the manager of the Arts & Culture program, Pierre Caessa. “More than 13 millions of people visit it each year, but not everyone has the opportunity to see how the Great Firsthand wall”, he completes.

The exhibition includes a series of 517014 images and 13 Articles on details about the millenary structure, provided by structure experts. So, in addition to a contemplative experience, it is also learning about the history, importance and preservation of the place.

Some bricks distributed along the stretch over preserved wall contains markings still from the time of construction (Image: Reproduction/Google)

In addition to the panoramic tour, the user can explore detailed records about markings on the structure, such as some signatures scattered across bricks. Finally, there is also a photo gallery of outstanding points of the structure that can make a beautiful wallpaper.

The entire experience by the Wall of China is free and accessible through the browser — just enter on the project website and start the tour. On mobile, the Arts & Culture initiative also takes the form of an app, available for download from the Play Store and the App Store.

Source: Google

