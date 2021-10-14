uber-creates-priority-racing-mode-for-faster-shipments

This Thursday (14), Uber announced the release of Uber Prioridade, a new racing modality with faster boarding. The alternative option for customers and partners debuts first in three Brazilian cities: Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA).

Apparently, this is the company’s solution to overcome the difficulty of customers in getting runs in the app. The extra payment, which tends to be between the Comfort and UberX option, acts as an incentive to attract the attention of drivers, and thus guarantee the trip more quickly.