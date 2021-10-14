Uber creates priority racing mode for faster shipments

This Thursday (14), Uber announced the release of Uber Prioridade, a new racing modality with faster boarding. The alternative option for customers and partners debuts first in three Brazilian cities: Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA).

Apparently, this is the company’s solution to overcome the difficulty of customers in getting runs in the app. The extra payment, which tends to be between the Comfort and UberX option, acts as an incentive to attract the attention of drivers, and thus guarantee the trip more quickly.

Priority trips are a little more expensive than the traditional UberX (Image: Reproduction/Uber)

The travel request priority is also done through the app, since it is nothing more than a running option. The user can find it after choosing the starting and destination locations of a trip, and the estimated price, as always, is displayed when choosing the modality.

No information is required to opt-in priority races — which can be a problem, depending on your perspective. The availability of the more expensive optional modality can be significantly more attractive for drivers, which has great chances of causing an evasion of the UberX modality.

The new option is already being gradually released among users of the cities mentioned, so don’t be surprised if you are a resident of one of them and still can’t find the resource. It’s always good to check for any pending updates for the Uber app on the Play Store and the App Store.

