canadian-gets-a-hell-of-a-scare-after-meteorite-crosses-the-ceiling-of-his-room

Can you imagine waking up in the middle of the night with the sound of a stone crossing the ceiling of your room, landing a few centimeters from your bed? That’s exactly what happened to Ruth Hamilton, resident of the Canadian municipality of Golden, on the last day 3. But the nature of the invader makes the story even more surprising: at around 2 kg, the object was nothing less than a meteorite. Despite the scare, Ruth is doing well.

In an interview with the Canadian broadcaster Global News, Ruth reported having woken up to the bark of her dog a few seconds after the hitherto unknown object cross the roof and ceiling of his room. “I’ve never been so scared in my life,” Hamilton said. Not knowing how to handle the situation, she immediately called the local police and, during the call, noticed a rock slipping between the pillows.