cowboy-anime-bebop-earns-release-date-on-netflix

If you’ve ever embarked on the hype of live action from Cowboy Bebop, Netflix brought excellent news for those who can’t wait to find these characters. Before the flesh-and-blood version of Spike, Jet Black and Faye Valentine hits the stream, the anime version will be made available so that folks can get into the mood.

According to the platform, all 26 episodes will be already on the next day 19 of October — also known as next week. This means that those who do not know the original series will have a little less than a month to check out the animation before the new adaptation premieres.

This is excellent news for anyone looking forward to the debut. Until now, Cowboy Bebop was only available on services dedicated to Japanese animations, such as Crunchyroll and Funimation. With its arrival on Netflix, more people will have access to this production, which is considered by many fans of the genre as one of the best of all times.

This all just shows how confident the company is in its adaptation. When the production was announced, fans looked very suspiciously at how it was going to be done — especially after the tragedy with Death Note — but all the released images show tremendous fidelity to the original material. In addition, the reproduction of the opening released by the platform seems to have put an end to suspicion and showed that the idea is to really respect the anime as much as possible.

Originally shown in 90 in Japan, Cowboy Bebop became an instant classic by mixing a very dynamic story, charismatic characters and an amazing soundtrack. The plot revolves around a group of bounty hunters who travel through space aboard the spaceship Bebop — and it is from these hunts that we are introduced to the stories of each of them and their not-so-glorious past.

The live action version of Cowboy Bebop arrives on Netflix on the day 19 in November and will have John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as Spike, Jet Black and Faye, respectively. In addition, composer Yoko Kanno, who worked on the animation of 1998, returns to ensure that the fidelity is sound as well.

