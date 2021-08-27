Zimbabwe Beat Ireland In A Thrilling T20; seamer Richard Ngarava shine as Zimbabwe beat Ireland; 6 runs were needed in the last over, Richard Nagarwa gave Zimbabwe a thrilling 3-run win over Ireland

August 27, 2021
Dublin
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 runs in the first T20 International. In this match that lasted till the last ball, fast bowler Richard Ngarwa was the hero of Zimbabwe’s victory. He spent just 2 runs in the last over, while Ireland needed only 6 runs to win. Two wickets also fell in this over. Batting first, Zimbabwe had scored 117 for 7 in the match, while Ireland could only manage 115 for 9 in the match.

Such was the thrill of the last over
Ireland needed 6 runs in 6 balls to win. Simi Singh and McCarthy were at the crease. Simi Singh did not score runs on the first and second balls of Nagarwa, while stealing a single off the third ball. On the fourth ball, Nagarwa bowled McCarthy, while Young was run out on the 5th ball. 3 runs were needed to win off the sixth ball, but Simi Singh could only score one run.

In this match played in Dublin, Ireland won the toss and decided to field first. His bowlers also got off to a good start, taking two wickets for 5 runs, but Chakabwa scored 47 runs in 28 balls with four fours and a six, while the other batsmen at the other end continued to play small but important innings. The result was that Zimbabwe reached 117 runs for 7 wickets. Craig Young and Simi Singh took two wickets each.

In reply, Ireland got off to a good start by openers Paul Stirling (24) and Kevin O’Brien (25), but after that none of the batsmen could touch the double figures except Simi Singh (28). Ryan Burle top-scored with 3, while Masakadza and Luke took two wickets each.

