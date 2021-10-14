How to remove a Twitter follower without blocking

It doesn’t matter if you have a lot or a few followers: you certainly must have or have had someone you want to remove from your social networks without actually blocking that person. Well know that this is now possible on Twitter (Android | iOS | Web).

The platform has launched a feature to remove individual followers from your circle of friends on the service, but without them are blocked. The action, known as a soft block, is available on the web version of Twitter. Next, learn how to remove a follower without blocking it.

open the web version of Twitter in your internet browser. It can be either on the PC or smartphone, as long as it is in the browser — for now, the action does not work directly in the social network app.

enter your profile and then click on “Followers”.

We emphasize again that you can do the procedure both on the computer and cell phone, as long as it is through the Internet browser, and not through Twitter’s own app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

find the follower you want to remove and click on the icon of three little dots, to the right of the screen.

Each follower can be individually removed from your Twitter followers list (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

select “Remove this follower”.

Select this option to remove the follower (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Confirm the action by clicking “Remove”.

To confirm the deletion of the follower, select “Remove” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

And ready! Soft block is an interesting alternative for you to remove people from your Twitter account. Even if they follow you again and you prefer not to block them forever, you can repeat the removal process as many times as you like.

Remembering that the feature does not replace the option to silence followers. In this case, you just prevent Twitter from showing posts from specific people. However, they are still kept in your list of followers.

