how-to-remove-a-twitter-follower-without-blocking

It doesn’t matter if you have a lot or a few followers: you certainly must have or have had someone you want to remove from your social networks without actually blocking that person. Well know that this is now possible on Twitter (Android | iOS | Web).

The platform has launched a feature to remove individual followers from your circle of friends on the service, but without them are blocked. The action, known as a soft block, is available on the web version of Twitter. Next, learn how to remove a follower without blocking it.

Step 1:

open the web version of Twitter in your internet browser. It can be either on the PC or smartphone, as long as it is in the browser — for now, the action does not work directly in the social network app.