mozilla-criticizes-google's-model-for-restricting-website-access-to-data

Mozilla technology manager Eric Rescorla has raised a number of concerns about Google’s proposal to introduce a “privacy budget” to restrict techniques )fingerprinting on the web. This idea from the creator of the largest search engine in the world would focus on limiting the amount of information requested by websites and even blocking access to more details when a certain limit is reached.

Although it seems to be an idea that can help to provide more privacy, the expert said he had made an analysis with his problems on the practicality of the measure, such as the difficulty in correctly estimating how much information has been leaked. A very detailed technical document with pages has been published by Mozilla in which potential model flaws such as the formula for calculation, access to data and the methodology for estimating content. Google intends to impose limitations on data access by websites (Image: Disclosure/Google )

One of the difficulties would be identifying which information were used and that the template could lead to failures in displaying non-adapted sites. Another fear would be that the “privacy budget” model itself was used to prevent access for others, but that it would allow Google itself to access everything freely, which would further enhance the company’s power.

Privacy in the spotlight

Since the launch of Privacy Sandbox, in 2019, the giant has been trying to set new security standards for websites in the in order to offer a more personalized experience without harming the user’s privacy. The FLoC was an attempt that has not succeeded so far precisely because of the potential risk of increasing fingerprinting, an invasive technique that makes it possible to identify people through the “clues” it leaves during navigation.

Obviously Google would never produce a solution to kill one of its main sources of income: internet advertising, which is why the market looks very carefully at any movement in this direction. Will it be possible to deliver effective advertisements without invading people’s privacy, such as the websites you access, the browser used, the operating system information and your precise location?

Mozilla is not the only developer concerned about Google’s proposal, but Brave has also voiced its objection to the idea, according to The Register. According to a Google spokesperson told The Register, the idea was precisely to rely on the collaborative process of other companies in building the model. “We appreciate Mozilla’s involvement throughout this process, as we all work to build a more private web, free from third-party cookies and other forms of invasive tracking,” he concluded.

Source: Mozilla, The Register