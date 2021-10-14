HAS COUPON | Poco X3 Pro is very cheap importing on AliExpress
IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
The Poco X3 Pro is one of the most successful cell phones of the brand created by Xiaomi, bringing an above-average cost-benefit ratio even when compared to other cell phones from the Chinese company. It has state-of-the-art processor, lots of RAM and storage, settings that make it excellent for those who want to pay a little on a fast cell phone capable of running heavy Android games.
Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products
An One of the most economical ways to buy the Poco X3 Pro is by importing on AliExpress. Currently, it is even cheaper by taking advantage of a special discount coupon made available by the international shopping site. Just go to the link below to find the coupon code and enjoy the lowest price.
Buy the Poco X3 Pro for R$1.67,91
About the Poco X3 Pro
The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a big screen of 6, 30 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 264 Hz. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the side to unlock the screen.
As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the phone. Poco X3 Pro and is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon
from Qualcomm, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, being behind only the models used in high-end cell phones, which have much higher prices than the one charged by the Poco X3 Pro.
The union of this processor with the 8 GB RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to run any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not show jams or chokes during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor.
Check the imported price via AliExpress
Like other Xiaomi cell phones, the Poco X3 Pro is an interesting device option for importing. Your price is very low on AliExpress taking advantage of this current promotion, with a special discount coupon that you can find by visiting the highlighted link below.
Buy the Poco X3 Pro for R$1.264,91
Check the price of the Poco X3 Pro on AliExpress (Capture: Canaltech).516175
Is AliExpress reliable?
Is AliExpress reliable?
On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.
AliExpress works on the marketplace system , as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.
The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.
Delivery, import fees and refund
On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive one product different from the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.
As most of the products sold come from Asia, the deadlines are delivery can be longer than that found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 15 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.
About taxation
Although the Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may become more expensive after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way out to save money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the Canaltech Deals team incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more deals like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥
516175