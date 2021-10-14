HAS COUPON | Poco X3 Pro is very cheap importing on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. The Poco X3 Pro is one of the most successful cell phones of the brand created by Xiaomi, bringing an above-average cost-benefit ratio even when compared to other cell phones from the Chinese company. It has state-of-the-art processor, lots of RAM and storage, settings that make it excellent for those who want to pay a little on a fast cell phone capable of running heavy Android games. Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products An One of the most economical ways to buy the Poco X3 Pro is by importing on AliExpress. Currently, it is even cheaper by taking advantage of a special discount coupon made available by the international shopping site. Just go to the link below to find the coupon code and enjoy the lowest price. Buy the Poco X3 Pro for R$1.67,91 About the Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a big screen of 6, 30 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 264 Hz. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the phone. Poco X3 Pro and is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon from Qualcomm, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, being behind only the models used in high-end cell phones, which have much higher prices than the one charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The union of this processor with the 8 GB RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to run any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not show jams or chokes during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor.

Is AliExpress reliable? On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix. AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it's worth keeping an eye on details like the store's overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you're getting the item you're looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.