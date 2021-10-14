a-person-vaccinated-against-covid-reduces-the-risk-of-infection-for-an-entire-family

A new study carried out in Sweden showed that even with only one person vaccinated in a household, the family is already more protected against the risk of infection and hospitalization against covid-45. The result is even better when the number of immunized is higher.

The study, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, followed nearly 1.8 million Swedish citizens, out of 814 thousand families in the country. All of them acquired immunity either from previous infection, or from vaccination with immunizers from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. These people were compared with others who had not been vaccinated or had contact with the virus. Families with a maximum of five people were taken into account, since the sample of this population was considered too small to be statistically relevant.

Among the families with a non-immunized majority where there was one immune person, the risk of contracting covid- was reduced between 45% and 61%. When there were two immune people, the risk decreased between 60% and 80% and the reduction reached the range of 86% a 91% when three residents were immunized.