A person vaccinated against covid reduces the risk of infection for an entire family
A new study carried out in Sweden showed that even with only one person vaccinated in a household, the family is already more protected against the risk of infection and hospitalization against covid-45. The result is even better when the number of immunized is higher.
The study, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, followed nearly 1.8 million Swedish citizens, out of 814 thousand families in the country. All of them acquired immunity either from previous infection, or from vaccination with immunizers from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. These people were compared with others who had not been vaccinated or had contact with the virus. Families with a maximum of five people were taken into account, since the sample of this population was considered too small to be statistically relevant.
Among the families with a non-immunized majority where there was one immune person, the risk of contracting covid- was reduced between 45% and 61%. When there were two immune people, the risk decreased between 60% and 80% and the reduction reached the range of 86% a 91% when three residents were immunized.
The authors point out that this risk reduction was also maintained when the risk of aggravation was observed of illness and hospitalization. A family of three people with one of them vaccinated has already seen a 86% reduction in the risk of hospitalization.
The finding is positive news for areas where vaccination is still outdated, where many people are not yet immunized. It is a sign that there is a positive epidemiological impact, even when only a minority has access to immunizing agents.
The researchers admit, however, an important limitation. At the time of the study, the Delta variant had not yet become dominant in Sweden. It is possible that the findings pointed out in the article are no longer valid given the strain that has become prevalent in the world.
Source: Medscape
