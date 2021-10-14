long-trips-to-space-can-increase-risk-of-brain-damage,-study-points-out

Far from consensus, science still investigates the potential impacts on health after long trips into space. Now, a team of researchers — including members of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden — and cosmonauts have discovered that seasons under the influence of microgravity can potentially cause brain damage.

Published on the JAMA Neurology platform, the study investigated the effects of space travel on five cosmonauts, who remained on the International Space Station (ISS), through blood samples collected at different times . On average, each of the survey participants spent 52 days in orbit—approximately five and a half months. After analyzing the samples, the scientists observed high concentrations of three biomarkers linked to brain damage.

Long seasons on the ISS can cause probable brain damage (Image: Reproduction/Cookelma/Envato)

Until then, other adverse effects of space travel on the human organism were known, such as muscle atrophy, decrease of bone mass, deterioration of vision and alteration of the bacterial flora in the intestine. However, this is the first evidence related to the brain.

“This is the first time that concrete evidence of brain cell damage has been documented in blood tests after space flights,” explained neuroscientist Henrik Zetterberg of the University of Gothenburg. “This should be further explored and avoided so that space travel becomes more common in the future”, he points out.

In the study, the scientists followed five male cosmonauts with average age of 52 years. Blood samples were collected at four different times: 20 days before the trip to the ISS; one day after returning to Earth; one week after returning; and three weeks after the return.