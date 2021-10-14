halloween-kills-critique:-the-terror-continues-│-crime-occurs,-nothing-happens

Like all cultural production, films are products of their time. In the case of horror movies, they shape the fears of society at a given time. The Halloween franchise, for example, was born precisely as a reflection of this imaginary serial killer that appears in the at the turn of the years 1960 and 1960 with Michael Myers being the personification of this absolute evil, that someone who is both human and demonic, just like Charles Manson himself. But how to keep this concept valid after so long? How to be relevant when our fears are others?

It’s this dilemma that the new Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues tries to find itself. Although he clings to a figure that is still iconic in the history of cinema, his image no longer has the same weight as 40 years ago and the film is divided between remaining faithful to what the public already knows and expects from the series and trying to modernize this representation of what is evil and what fears it dialogues with.

To do this, it follows up the events shown in the movie of 2018 — so much so that everything takes place on the same night as the previous feature. After chasing Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family one more time and being defeated, Myers proves once again that he is capable of overcoming death and goes back to killing everyone who appears in front of him. The difference, however, is that he is no longer just the uncontrolled killer and also becomes prey, becoming hunted by the residents of little Haddonfield, who want to put an end to this whole blood-soaked story.

