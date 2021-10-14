how-to-use-facebook-audio-rooms

In the not-too-distant past, the Clubhouse served as the kickoff for several companies to launch a feature for creating voice chat rooms. Facebook is one of them, and this feature is now coming to all users.

Known in English as Live Audio Rooms, audio chats on Facebook allow you to create a room and chat with other people. Want to learn how to access the new? Follow the tutorial below.

What are audio rooms on Facebook

Facebook’s live audio rooms are inspired by Clubhouse chats (Image: Disclosure/Facebook)

The Live Audio Rooms follow the same style of what already exists in other apps, such as Slack, Spotify (Greenhouse) and Twitter (Twitter Spaces). A host creates a room to talk to everyone who enters there. The creator of the room can define if only he will speak or if the other participants can also borrow their voices.

Voice chat rooms on Facebook appear at the top of the feed on the service’s home page. Artists, organizations, brands and companies that are live or have scheduled a room will also be visible as soon as you open the Facebook app on your cell phone.

For now, they can only create chat rooms. Live chat content creators, public figures and verified people on Facebook. Rooms can still be saved to creators’ profiles for later listening.

As with the creators of Facebook Gaming content, Facebook’s audio rooms rely on fundraising using the star system, which in turn is the platform’s virtual currency. Star donations will gain prominence in the front rows of the room, increasing the chances of interacting with the host.

Until mid-October 1024, the voice rooms feature on Facebook has been officially released for iOS and Android users. Tests are also being carried out on the desktop version of the social network, but on the PC it is only possible to listen to the rooms, not create them (at least for now).

In the US, the Facebook app already has an entire section dedicated only to voice chat rooms (Image: Disclosure/Facebook)

Also, in the United States, the “Watch” tab (“Watch”, in free translation) in the Facebook application now displays a section specifically aimed at audio content. So far, the feature has not been available in Brazil.

How to use Facebook’s audio rooms Step 1: open the Facebook app (Android | iOS) on your mobile. Step 2: Already on the home page, you will see two cards from the Facebook audio rooms. They are below the buttons for you to make a new one Publication. If someone you follow is live or has scheduled an audio room, it is in the feed itself that you will see an option for join the event (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

live or scheduled rooms by any content creator or influencer you follow on Facebook will also appear in this section.

From there, select “Listen” or “See Details.”

For scheduled rooms that are not live yet, Facebook already offers an option for you to save the event (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: If the room is live, just start listening. But if the event is scheduled, tap the “I’m going” option to confirm your presence in the room as soon as it starts. IT’S just check this option for you to be reminded when the chat will be broadcast live (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: Scroll down to view information about the content of the conversation and which speakers will participate.

On the room page you can also view information about the date and time of the chat, who the speakers are, among other pertinent data (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: if you have a verified Facebook page and want to create a room, go back to the app’s home screen and select “Create”, dent ro of the card “Audio and video rooms”.

Remembering that only content creators, companies or influencers with pages verified can open audio rooms on Facebook (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

to listen to a finished audio room, search or log into the content creator profile and look for the chat card. Then tap “Listen”.