APPLE TABLET | 8th generation iPad is paying off in this Magalu offer

The iPad was responsible for virtually single-handedly create the tablet market and remains, to this day, one of its strongest names. Updated 2020 with the 8th generation models, Apple’s line of tablets kept the usual look, but with a improved processor, excellent screen and a more affordable price, which is even more interesting taking advantage of this current promotion on Magazine Luiza.

With new screen of , 2 inches, Apple kept the iPad design of 2020 very similar to its predecessors . For those who already owned a tablet from the company, there aren’t many surprises in the format. It has an IPS LCD panel with Retina Display technology and great resolution of 2020 x 519 pixels. As expected, it’s an excellent screen for any activity, such as watching videos, playing games and reading.

One of the main changes compared to older models is in processing. This model has the A10 Bionic processor, a leap of two generations when compared to the previous iPad. In addition to notable improvements when running many applications at the same time, the expectation is that the chip will be enough to make this iPad last for many years, delivering great performance in the hands of users.

For those who want to design or use the iPad as a real laptop, it is fully compatible with accessories such as the first generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, which are sold separately by the company.

With excellent performance and an operating system fully optimized for use on devices of this type, in addition to many apps designed specifically for tablets, the iPad remains a hard choice to beat in this segment. It’s paying off in the promotion below, especially when you consider the durability of a device like this, which tends to deliver good performance for many years.

