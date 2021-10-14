Renault Expands Shared Car Program in Paraná

Renault announced that it will expand its car sharing service, Renault Mobility By Mobilize, in Paraná. Through a partnership with LIDE (Group of Business Leaders), the French automaker will make available some cars for the use of employees of Casa LIDE, headquarters of the institution, as well as affiliates and partners. At first, only the SUV Renault Captur will be used.

The car sharing service is still in its infancy in Brazil, but already it has been successful in Europe for more than a decade, with companies like Renault itself working hard to maintain and improve this tool. In this case, the user makes a reservation for the car through the Renault Mobility app and then picks it up at a station, already refueled. It is free to use and payment is according to the rental period.

In addition to LIDE, Renault also has other partnerships in Paraná for its car sharing service, such as Fiep ( Federation of Industries of the State of Paraná) and Lactec. “With this initiative, LIDE Paraná affiliates and partners will be able to experience all the versatility of the program, for professional and personal commitments in the region. This initiative also strengthens Renault’s ties with LIDE Paraná, as we are part of this important business group.” , explains Ricardo Mendes, general manager of business transformation at Renault do Brasil, in a statement.