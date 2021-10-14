Pandemic impacts the lifestyle of the Brazilian population, according to a study
That the pandemic has had numerous impacts on the population is already common knowledge. But a group of researchers identified changes in the Brazilian lifestyle, ranging from physical activities to meals in general, including the right to greater consumption of alcoholic beverages. The research was carried out jointly by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the federal universities of Lavras (Ufla), Ouro Preto (Ufop) and Viçosa (UFV).
To reach this conclusion, the researchers made a questionnaire with 1.300 people, held between August and September 2020. Of the participants, 81% were complying with the measures of social distancing.
The study showed that the pandemic reduced the frequency of having breakfast, snack and lunch, on the other hand, it increased the number of snacks at night and other meals besides the traditional ones. Eating habits also worsened, with an increase in the consumption of bread, farinaceous, instant meals and fast food. The consumption of fruits and vegetables declined.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In addition, the survey brought to light a change in the more frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages, with an increase in the frequency of smoking, and in the time of using screens and devices. Before the pandemic, the daily average of six and a half hours of exposure. During the pandemic, this number rose to ten hours a day.
Regarding physical activities, the volunteers who answered the questionnaire reported practicing around 97 minutes per week in the pre-pandemic period and the rate dropped to minutes per week with restrictions to prevent circulation of the new coronavirus. The recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) is a weekly practice of 150 to 150 minutes.
The next step in this study is to analyze the variables of eating behavior, weight gain and practice of exercise during the pandemic. The first part of the survey can be accessed in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.
Source: Agência Brasil
