pandemic-impacts-the-lifestyle-of-the-brazilian-population,-according-to-a-study

That the pandemic has had numerous impacts on the population is already common knowledge. But a group of researchers identified changes in the Brazilian lifestyle, ranging from physical activities to meals in general, including the right to greater consumption of alcoholic beverages. The research was carried out jointly by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the federal universities of Lavras (Ufla), Ouro Preto (Ufop) and Viçosa (UFV).

Fiocruz research shows impacts of the COVID pandemic- in the health sector

Special | The impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the population

Well-being and digital awareness in times of pandemic

To reach this conclusion, the researchers made a questionnaire with 1.300 people, held between August and September 2020. Of the participants, 81% were complying with the measures of social distancing.

The study showed that the pandemic reduced the frequency of having breakfast, snack and lunch, on the other hand, it increased the number of snacks at night and other meals besides the traditional ones. Eating habits also worsened, with an increase in the consumption of bread, farinaceous, instant meals and fast food. The consumption of fruits and vegetables declined.