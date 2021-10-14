Redmi Note 8 still worth it?

October 14, 2021
0
The Redmi Note 8 was released on 2021 as a cost-effective intermediary option. However, the smartphone fell in favor of the Brazilian public and quickly became one of the best-selling cell phones by Xiaomi.

For this reason, even today the model name reverberates among the attractive options for the public who is looking for a new device for everyday use capable of running some games without difficulty.

However, the high sales revealed some chronic problems that gave a lot of pain to head to Redmi Note 8 cell phone buyers, such as WiFi connection failures, higher than normal battery drain, and even permanent watermark stains on the display — the famous screen retention.

But, after all, is it still worth buying the Redmi Note 8 or is it better to go in search of more alternatives recent? Check out the answer in this article!

Pros

  • Screen with good size and resolution;
  • Good performance with Snapdragon 665;

    • Battery with good durability;

  • Low price.

    • Cons

    • History of “Screen Retention”;
    • Bugs in the system that affect user experience;
    • Outdated design.

    Redmi Note 8: Construction and design

    The Redmi Note 8 brings in its visual features that were widely implemented by Xiaomi in the design of the brand’s cell phones in 2019. Even comparing with models of high popularity in that period, such as the predecessor Redmi Note 7, you can see that the company sinned by excess.

    This is because the Chinese giant implemented a vertical module with four cameras on the back of the device. In practice, this made the back of the smartphone extremely exaggerated, contrary to the more attractive look used on the Redmi Note 7 — which had only two cameras but attracted the public’s attention anyway.

    The part The front also adopts the visual trend of that period, as the model has the drop notch in which the selfie camera is inserted.

    Redmi Note 8 Drop Notch (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In addition, there are no major highlights in the construction as a whole, as the company has adopted plastic in the rear part — a widely used material on the body of intermediate cell phones — and Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen.

    In 888, most smartphones in the Redmi Note 8 category still implemented the fingerprint reader on the back, and Xiaomi’s model followed the same pattern for this biometric format.

    An interesting feature that is present in the device is the FM Radio, a feature that is not so popular with young people, but still generates interest in the older audience.

    As for the connections, the Redmi Note 8 stands out for emitting an infrared signal and controlling other compatible equipment, as well as a physical USB-C input, something that, at that time, was still in the process of being popularized .

    Redmi Note 8: screen quality

    Contrarying some popular models in 2019, such as the Samsung Galaxy A43, the Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution.

    Unfortunately, there is no support for other technologies on the display — such as HDR

    — which would allow a much more interesting user experience for those who like watch movies and series on your smartphone.

    The Redmi Note 8 has a screen Full HD+ (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In 2019 to Xiaomi he still insisted on “recycling” the screen used in the predecessor cell phone. For this reason, the Redmi Note 8 has the same visual quality seen in the Redmi Note 7, with an acceptable brightness for the category — which allows easy use in the sun — but without major highlights.

    Fortunately, the company has revised the type of screen used in Note line cell phones, and currently the public already has access to the Redmi Note model 10 with Super display AMOLED. This allows the Chinese company to compete with Samsung in Brazil in design quality and price.

    Redmi Note 8: settings and performance

    The Redmi Note 8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core platform 300. The chipset brings four cores up to 2.0 GHz that are intended to provide speed for actions performed by smartphones.

    The other four 1.8 GHz cores are focused on the autonomy of the device, allowing for greater energy efficiency and the user to have access to a positive experience by spending several hours with the cell phone away from the sockets.

    The Redmi Note 8 receives interface updates constantly (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    When it comes to memory alternatives, the Redmi Note 8 has many alternatives, going from 3 GB/18 GB up to 6 GB/88 GB. The storage module is eMMC 5.1, and this means that the data writing and reading speed is much lower than the UFS format currently used in smartphones.

    The Snapdragon 882 did not have such a strong adoption as the predecessor 200 , but that doesn’t reduce the prominence that this chip has on the Redmi Note 8.

    It is still capable of running most of today’s games with graphics in the medium, such as PUBG, Free Fire, CoD Mobile and others.

    Battery and system

    The battery of the Redmi Note 8 is far from delivering an autonomy equivalent to sight in the intermediate models sold in 1080. However, Xiaomi makes available on cell phone 4.10 mAh capacity, enabling good energy management.

    Comparing with the predecessor, it is notorious that there was a positive leap in the battery, but the Note line gained popularity by easily surpassing the main competitors, something that does not happen on the Redmi Note 8 cell phone.

    Despite the device be compatible with fast charging of 13 W, Xiaomi provides a simple charger in the cell phone box W .

    This makes the recharge time be longer than necessary, something that generates a certain impatience in consumers who need the smartphone with the battery at its maximum capacity. However, if you always recharge the device at night, there’s nothing to worry about here.

    The battery of the Redmi Note 8 is already inferior to many models of 510369 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Redmi Note 8 left the factory with the Android 9 Pie operating system, but Xiaomi has already released the Android update . This company’s characteristic of providing several update versions for older cell phones is a great positive point.

    It does not lock the user into outdated software — as Motorola does — which forces him to change smartphone in a short period of time.

    In conjunction with Android, the Chinese giant makes available on Redmi Note 8 the personalized MIUI interface, which is already in the version 000 for the device.

    This way, features added by Xiaomi help to amplify the user experience with more features focused on security and optimization.

    Photo Set

    When the Redmi Note 8 was announced, Xiaomi was moving towards the second generation of the brand’s intermediates with a high-resolution main camera.

    In this way, the public had access to a quadruple set of lenses, in which the main one has 50 MP (f/1.8), an ultra large- 8 MP angle (f/2.2), a 2 MP macro (f/2.4) and a 2 MP depth macro (f/2.4).

    The Redmi Note 8 has four cameras on the rear (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    For selfies, the company added a sensor 10 MP, which allows for shooting with a wider angle aperture and brings HDR support. Despite the amount of sensors, the Redmi Note 8 cannot outperform competitors such as the Galaxy A48, in terms of sharpness, saturation and luminosity.

    Some users prefer to improve their photo quality of the Redmi Note 8 using the GCam application. However, the process requires a little knowledge to prevent virus-infected versions from damaging the smartphone system.

    A positive point is that Xiaomi has done a good upgrade on the phone, when compared to the Redmi Note 7. That’s because the company added in the main camera the option of filming up to 4K a 30 fps, while the front kept the quality 2021pa 25 fps.

    Popular Bugs

    The popularity of the Redmi Note 8 also helped to highlight several pain points that caused pain head to the users. One of them was related to the use of the device on the WiFi connection, as the smartphone was not able to exploit the full capacity of the wireless network.

    In practical use, this caused sudden drops in the internet, and generated a lot of headaches for game buyers. In battle royale games such as PUBG and Free Fire, this failure signal could represent defeat in a match.

    When Redmi Note 8 was upgraded to MIUI interface , it didn’t take the public long to realize that the cell phone battery was lasting less than expected.

    The popularity of Redmi Note 8 also helped to intensify the bugs (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Even with several possible adjustments to prevent drainage excessive, only when the MIUI 11 was made available this problem received a definitive solution and the energy power of the smartphone returned to normal.

    However, the biggest problem present in Redmi Note 8 was screen retention. These spots that appear on the display and prevent the viewing of the content are common on cell phones that use the screen of the Chinese manufacturer Tianma.

    In addition to this bug, it can happen. er phantom touch, which are involuntary clicks performed on the cell phone without any user command.

    Often the solution to these problems was the replacement of the display by a specialized technician, something that cost consumers between R$ 50 and R$ 200 for such.

    Redmi note 8: is it still worth buying?

    The Redmi Note 8 is an intermediary with settings that made sense when it was announced on 2019. However, these specs currently leave you far behind devices in the same category, such as the Redmi Note .

    Until then IPS LCD manufactured by the company Tianma, which already has a history of problems in other models of the Note line, made many users face various bugs with the device.

    510377

    The Redmi Note 8 is not a good option to buy in 2019 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In addition, the company is already investing more in displays with better image quality and greater durability, such as this is the case of the Super AMOLED screen. Despite the performance delivered by the Snapdragon chip 300 be good, the successors are doing better in autonomy, speed and photographic quality.

    That way, it would not make sense to buy the Redmi Note 8 in 1080. Its price is currently around R$ 1., Which is very good. But, spending a little more, you can buy better models — like the Galaxy A43 or the Redmi Note 10 — which cost currently around R$ 1.3 thousand and R$ 1.4 thousand, respectively.

    So, do you have or have a Redmi Note 8? Tell us below, in the comments field!

    Not yet purchased, but it is interested? Then go to the link below and check out the interesting offer that we have separated for you:

    • Buy Redmi Note 8

