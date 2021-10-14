redmi-note-8-still-worth-it?

The Redmi Note 8 was released on 2021 as a cost-effective intermediary option. However, the smartphone fell in favor of the Brazilian public and quickly became one of the best-selling cell phones by Xiaomi. For this reason, even today the model name reverberates among the attractive options for the public who is looking for a new device for everyday use capable of running some games without difficulty. Xiaomi Mi 9: still worth the worth buying?

What is the best Galaxy A to buy at 2021? However, the high sales revealed some chronic problems that gave a lot of pain to head to Redmi Note 8 cell phone buyers, such as WiFi connection failures, higher than normal battery drain, and even permanent watermark stains on the display — the famous screen retention. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! But, after all, is it still worth buying the Redmi Note 8 or is it better to go in search of more alternatives recent? Check out the answer in this article! Pros Screen with good size and resolution; Good performance with Snapdragon 665; Battery with good durability; Low price. Cons History of “Screen Retention”;



Bugs in the system that affect user experience;

Outdated design. Redmi Note 8: Construction and design The Redmi Note 8 brings in its visual features that were widely implemented by Xiaomi in the design of the brand’s cell phones in 2019. Even comparing with models of high popularity in that period, such as the predecessor Redmi Note 7, you can see that the company sinned by excess. This is because the Chinese giant implemented a vertical module with four cameras on the back of the device. In practice, this made the back of the smartphone extremely exaggerated, contrary to the more attractive look used on the Redmi Note 7 — which had only two cameras but attracted the public’s attention anyway. The part The front also adopts the visual trend of that period, as the model has the drop notch in which the selfie camera is inserted. Redmi Note 8 Drop Notch (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) In addition, there are no major highlights in the construction as a whole, as the company has adopted plastic in the rear part — a widely used material on the body of intermediate cell phones — and Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen. In 888, most smartphones in the Redmi Note 8 category still implemented the fingerprint reader on the back, and Xiaomi’s model followed the same pattern for this biometric format. An interesting feature that is present in the device is the FM Radio, a feature that is not so popular with young people, but still generates interest in the older audience. As for the connections, the Redmi Note 8 stands out for emitting an infrared signal and controlling other compatible equipment, as well as a physical USB-C input, something that, at that time, was still in the process of being popularized . Redmi Note 8: screen quality Contrarying some popular models in 2019, such as the Samsung Galaxy A43, the Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. Unfortunately, there is no support for other technologies on the display — such as HDR — which would allow a much more interesting user experience for those who like watch movies and series on your smartphone.

The Redmi Note 8 has a screen Full HD+ (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In 2019 to Xiaomi he still insisted on “recycling” the screen used in the predecessor cell phone. For this reason, the Redmi Note 8 has the same visual quality seen in the Redmi Note 7, with an acceptable brightness for the category — which allows easy use in the sun — but without major highlights.

Fortunately, the company has revised the type of screen used in Note line cell phones, and currently the public already has access to the Redmi Note model 10 with Super display AMOLED. This allows the Chinese company to compete with Samsung in Brazil in design quality and price.

Redmi Note 8: settings and performance

The Redmi Note 8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core platform 300. The chipset brings four cores up to 2.0 GHz that are intended to provide speed for actions performed by smartphones.

The other four 1.8 GHz cores are focused on the autonomy of the device, allowing for greater energy efficiency and the user to have access to a positive experience by spending several hours with the cell phone away from the sockets.

The Redmi Note 8 receives interface updates constantly (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

When it comes to memory alternatives, the Redmi Note 8 has many alternatives, going from 3 GB/18 GB up to 6 GB/88 GB. The storage module is eMMC 5.1, and this means that the data writing and reading speed is much lower than the UFS format currently used in smartphones.

The Snapdragon 882 did not have such a strong adoption as the predecessor 200 , but that doesn’t reduce the prominence that this chip has on the Redmi Note 8.

It is still capable of running most of today’s games with graphics in the medium, such as PUBG, Free Fire, CoD Mobile and others.

Battery and system

The battery of the Redmi Note 8 is far from delivering an autonomy equivalent to sight in the intermediate models sold in 1080. However, Xiaomi makes available on cell phone 4.10 mAh capacity, enabling good energy management.

Comparing with the predecessor, it is notorious that there was a positive leap in the battery, but the Note line gained popularity by easily surpassing the main competitors, something that does not happen on the Redmi Note 8 cell phone.

Despite the device be compatible with fast charging of 13 W, Xiaomi provides a simple charger in the cell phone box W .

This makes the recharge time be longer than necessary, something that generates a certain impatience in consumers who need the smartphone with the battery at its maximum capacity. However, if you always recharge the device at night, there’s nothing to worry about here.