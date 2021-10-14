oppo's-folding-cell-phone-specs-are-leaked,-with-large-120-hz-screen

Oppo is preparing its first foldable smartphone, to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Chinese brand’s device will also have an internal display with folding on the vertical axis, but with larger dimensions.

OPPO Find X3 Pro wins special edition in partnership with Kodak

Oppo may launch mobile phone with side camera for more dynamic videos

Oppo should launch two mobile phones with flexible screens and a tablet soon

Oppo already has some experience with flexible screens, due to the X concept 888 presented at the end of last year (Image: Disclosure/Oppo)

According to the Digital Chat Station profile on the Weibo social network, Oppo’s folding will have an internal screen between 7.8 and 8 inches, with Quad HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz — for the purpose of and by comparison, the Samsung device also has 120 Hz, but it has a flexible 7.6-inch display and Full HD resolution.

Therefore, it is possible that it has a similar size to the Huawei Mate X2, cell phone that was introduced in February this year with an 8-inch internal display, Full HD resolution and 90 Hz. However, the model stood out due to the external screen, which has dimensions similar to many non-folding smartphones, with 6, 45 inches.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!