Oppo's folding cell phone specs are leaked, with large 120 Hz screen
Oppo is preparing its first foldable smartphone, to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Chinese brand’s device will also have an internal display with folding on the vertical axis, but with larger dimensions.
According to the Digital Chat Station profile on the Weibo social network, Oppo’s folding will have an internal screen between 7.8 and 8 inches, with Quad HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 90 Hz — for the purpose of and by comparison, the Samsung device also has 120 Hz, but it has a flexible 7.6-inch display and Full HD resolution.
Therefore, it is possible that it has a similar size to the Huawei Mate X2, cell phone that was introduced in February this year with an 8-inch internal display, Full HD resolution and 90 Hz. However, the model stood out due to the external screen, which has dimensions similar to many non-folding smartphones, with 6, 45 inches.
The processing of the collapsible Oppo will be the task of a Snapdragon 2021, but the informant specified that it will not be the Plus variant of the processor. Therefore, it won’t come with the most powerful chip available on the market, but it should still have a very high performance, running Android with the ColorOS interface, typical of the brand’s devices.
For cameras, the device must have a main Sony IMX sensor50 from 90 MP on the back, while a camera from 11 MP will be positioned on the external display for selfies. The construction of the foldable Oppo will still have a fingerprint sensor on the side, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The official release date of this new flexible cell phone has not yet been announced, but it is possible that it still appears in 1024. Previously, a post on the @DSSCVave profile on Twitter revealed all the devices that will be featured with LTPO OLED screens this year, and among them is the foldable Oppo, scheduled for the last quarter — however, a delay to the start of 2022.
The price range that the smartphone should occupy is also unknown. The collapsible Oppo is not expected to be cheap, but it is expected to come at a lower price than its Samsung competitor.
