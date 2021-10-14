what-is-imessage-and-8-tips-for-you-to-try

The iPhone Messages app, also known as iMessage, is the native app for SMS messaging from the Apple device. However, in addition to the common “text messages” — usually sent these days by operators, banks and telemarketing services in general — iMessage also allows for a much more resource-optimized conversation with people who own an Apple device.

This means that anyone who has an iCloud account — that is, basically, anyone who owns an iPhone, Mac or iPad — can talk through their device’s iMessage to another person by consuming internet data, instead to send common SMS messages and spend your phone plan.

Although it is the same application, it unifies the two functions: in conversations with your friends who have an Android device, for example, an ordinary SMS message will be sent. gives. In conversations with friends who have an iPhone, following the example, the app will automatically identify the user’s iCloud account and release a series of extra features for the conversation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to unsubscribe from iMessage

How to access your iMessage on another iPhone But what does this actually mean? With iMessage, you can have an amazing chatting experience with your friends who have an Apple device, and also send common SMS messages to other people. To better understand some of the features chat extras between iCloud users, check out below 8 super tips for you to try out in the iOS messaging app, iMessage, on your iPhone. 1. Using Quick Reactions To facilitate the exchange of responses in a conversation between iCloud users, you can simply react to some incoming message. When you click on a response, iMessage provides 6 quick reactions, including the option to like, dislike, love and laugh. Use of Quick Reactions in iMessage. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) two. Using Memojis Among the features available on the iMessage keyboard bar, the Memojis icon allows you to quickly and conveniently open the Options tray of your custom Memojis. Just click on one of them and it will appear in the message sending area — this in case you also want to add a message to be sent with your Memoji. Use of Memojis in iMessage. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) 3. Digital Touch

Another interesting option on the iMessage feature options bar is sending via a “digital touch”, or Digital Touch : in the scratch area of ​​the screen, you can literally draw with your fingers and send the “artwork” into the conversation. However, what will be sent will not be a simple drawing, but a chronological animation of what you draw until you reach the final result.

iMessage Digital Touch feature. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) 4. iMessage Groups Similar to communication apps — such as the popular WhatsApp and Telegram — iMessage also offers the option to create groups with multiple people, as long as it is only among iCloud users. The practicality of creating groups allows you to share media, such as photos and videos, in a much more practical way between everyone. iMessage Groups. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

5. Reply Paths

Already a difference between iMessage and other popular communication apps is that, when replying to a specific message, the app “pulls a thread” ” linking your answer to what you quoted, almost creating a thread regarding the subject in question. Also, below the quoted message, you can see the number of direct responses she got.

Reply paths in iMessage. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) 6. Sending SMS when without internet If you are in a location without internet, you can simply choose to chat by sending ordinary SMS messages, even if or in a conversation with an iCloud user. This way, the message will be sent in green color (common SMS), instead of the iMessage blue tone. Sending common SMS message, when without internet. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) 7. Message Filters (iOS 06) A big new feature introduced in the iOS update 20 is the Message Filter, which helps to automatically filter messages from financial or unwanted transactions, such as promotions or junk mail (Spam). To enjoy the feature, however, you must activate it in the settings after updating your iPhone to the iOS system 06. iOS Message Filter 20, in iMessage. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

8. Fun Animations

As an extra tip, there are animations hidden in iMessage conversations between iCloud users that can be quite fun. Try, for example, sending “ Pew pew ” to your friends and see what happens.

Fun iMessage animations. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)