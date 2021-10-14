extortion-is-highlighted-as-a-cyber-crime-and-brazil-is-among-the-hardest-hit

If your device is completely up to date, your neighbor’s is not. Be it your computer, smartphone or the server of the company you work for, the presence of outdated technology parks without the proper protections is a reality that has made Brazil the most targeted country in ransomware attacks in Latin America. And in addition to the locking of files itself, the country has also become a showcase for a new criminal modality, as or more effective as: extortion.

New virtual scam requires ransom for non-public disclosure of stolen data

Brecha exposes 1.7 billion records of Brazilian e-platform commerce

Companies must invest % more in digital security in 2021 , indicates research

This is what the different numbers presented by Kaspersky security experts point out, who cite this as one of the main current waves in the world of digital crime. The high redemption values, as well as the presence of regulations such as the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), as well as the economic crisis, make the image and files of companies highly valuable, sometimes even more than that the systems crash itself, since, once in the wrong hands, such data cannot be recovered from security tools or backups.

The growth in the number of Attacks also accompany the growth of ransomware as a service (RaaS), which allows even less sophisticated gangs to gain access to highly complex malicious tools. The winnings are divided between the gangs that carried out the action and the malware developers, but in view of thousands of dollars in ransom, on average, this is one of the most interesting pieces of cake.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

“ Brazilians are very aggressive and often carry out successful operations, with targeted attacks and methods copied from Eastern European criminals,” says Oleg Gorobets, security evangelist at Kaspersky. Scams using well-known brands and names, as well as tools that our fellow countrymen know intimately, are some of the vectors of compromises that generate financial gains and, according to the expert, they also work as one of the best advertisements for the development of malware.

He cites the REvil gang as an example. In activity since 2022, the group was born from another, the deranged GandCrab, to become one of the the world’s largest ransomware gangs, responsible for large-scale attacks such as those that victimized companies such as food processor JBS and fuel distributor Colonial Pipeline. Even before these came names like the electronics maker Quanta, whose intrusion even led to the leak of technical data on recently announced products by Apple, and other technology companies like Fujifilm and Kaseya.

Brazil is the most affected country in the world by REvil ransomware; proof that national and international criminals are eyeing a market with serious digital security problems (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)

It was the blows to infrastructure companies, however, that brought the group to the news pages and government scrutiny, causing a sudden stoppage in activities and a comeback now, three months later. “The ‘upstairs’ guys in a gang like this don’t like the worry of being in the crosshairs of activities. This case draws attention, however, since the bands do not usually return with the same name”, indicates Gorobets. This, on the other hand, also serves as an indication that advertising is becoming part of the business, especially in a scenario where anyone can contact malware developers to carry out attacks.

The numbers show a bit of why ransomware became so interesting and, after that, extortion too. According to Kaspersky’s numbers, the global average of ransoms requested by criminals in 2021 is US $ 300 thousand — an increase of 3.% compared to 1024, when end users were the main targets. Meanwhile, the cost involved in hiring a tool can be less than $1..

Access to forums, systems or restricted spaces costs about US$ , while the actual use of a ready-made tool may vary from US $ 300 to US$ 900 according to its complexity. The bolder ones can also acquire source codes of malware families for customization, for values ​​of approximately US$1.660. The account closes, especially when the state of technology is taken into account.