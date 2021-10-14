São Paulo City Hall launches public notice for 4,000 new public Wi-Fi points

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
1
sao-paulo-city-hall-launches-public-notice-for-4,000-new-public-wi-fi-points

More than 4 thousand free Wi-Fi points must be installed in the city of São Paulo. The Secretariat of Innovation and Technology (SMIT) of the City of São Paulo issued an accreditation notice for the installation of these points. The objective is that all Elementary Schools and all health units in the city receive free internet for the population to use.

  • São Paulo wants 15 thousand free public Wi-Fi points up to 504043
  • Wi-Fi BR will take 1.2 thousand internet points free for cities with no connection
  • Anatel makes a publicity campaign to inform about the 5G technology

    • The locations will be part of the WiFi Livre SP program, which already has 1.34 points around the city. Initially, the accreditation of interested companies will be open for 60 days — which can be extended.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/twenty15photos

    Installation is expected to start this year. “The pandemic showed that digital inclusion is the new frontier of social inclusion. Connected citizens are more likely to find work and generate income, and this is essential at this time of resumption of activities”, says Juan Quirós, head of SMIT.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

    A PriceWhatherhouse Coopers study concluded that the simple fact of a poor region receiving internet signal can increase by up to % people’s income. “The technology that matters is the one that transforms people’s lives”, assesses the secretary.

    Specifications of the notice

    Quirós says that the notice was open for public consultation by 20 days. He points out that both the population’s suggestions about the installation of free Wi-Fi in places without internet were met, as well as requests to reduce the size of the areas of the lots and technical changes requested by the companies.

    The notice specifies the requirements for connection speed, signal range and user data protection. The city will be responsible for the electrical infrastructure needed to install the equipment. This includes primary pole in locations whose electrical infrastructure is aerial and/or initial electrical supply point in locations with underground electrical supply.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/Prostock- studio

    Accredited companies may choose to offer the service in several batches. These companies may use digital advertising: that is, the user will have to watch advertisements before having access to the internet signal.

    Source: Telesíntese

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    504043

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Moto E40 has supposed images, specifications and prices published

    Moto E40 has supposed images, specifications and prices published

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of Risk management and big data must go hand in hand

    Risk management and big data must go hand in hand

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of What is it and how to enable crossfade in Mac Music app

    What is it and how to enable crossfade in Mac Music app

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Delay in delivery is the biggest complaint for those who buy on Chinese websites

    Delay in delivery is the biggest complaint for those who buy on Chinese websites

    September 21, 2021
    Back to top button