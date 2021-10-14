dc-clarifies-origin-of-vibranium-equivalent-metal-in-new-us-hq

Mainly carried by the heroes of Thanagar Hawkman and Hawkwoman, the nth metal is basically the DC equivalent of vibranium, that is, a material full of incredible and mysterious properties. In the magazine Are You Afraid of Darkseid? , published in the US, the publisher finally gives more clues about the element.

Warning: spoilers to follow!

In the story written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and illustrated by Jesus Hervas, Kid Flash tells a story about how the Phantom Avenger became involved in many stories across the universe. With a cosmic ladder on which he summons people to “come home”, the mysterious character tells where the nth metal came from.

He says something about him being associated with the thanagarians and the element is called “metal from heaven”. He visits a blacksmith who manufactures an nth metal blade of great power, and Avenger arrives at the scene saying that “God had called his metal back”.