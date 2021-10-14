Ecuador's largest private bank is held up by ransomware attack
Ecuador’s largest private bank, Banco Pichincha, suffered a virtual attack last Saturday (9) that temporarily rendered its ATMs and online transaction solutions unavailable to all customers . Although details of the crime are not yet known, international websites claim that it is a virtual kidnapping.
The unavailability of some bank services was a measure to prevent the attack from spreading to other parts of the institution’s system.
As of this writing, Banco Pichincha had not disclosed details of the attack. However, according to information from the BleepingComputer website, the institution was the victim of a virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware), with criminals installing Cobalt Strike on the corporate network.
Bank Statement
Cobalt Strike is threat simulation software, created for use by penetration testing professionals, but which for some time has been adapted by criminals to be a tool used in ransomware attacks, which guarantees full access to infected systems.
The attack on Banco Pichincha is an indication of the advance of invasions of infrastructure services in the world and, mainly, in Latin America, leaving countries in the region, including Brazil, on alert. According to a study by Check Point Software, weekly ransomware scam attempts across the country increased by 8% in 660, compared to 660, with the internet and health sectors being the preferred targets of criminals.
During Tuesday (10), Banco Pichincha issued a statement on the unavailability of services, which we have translated into Brazilian Portuguese below:
“In the last few hours, we detected a digital security incident that resulted in the temporary disabling of some of our services. we take immediate action to prevent the threat from spreading across our corporate network, and we already have digital security experts assisting us in the investigation.
At present, our branches, ATMs and deposit, and credit and debit cards are operating normally.
We also affirm that this technological incident has not affected the bank’s financial performance, and we reaffirm our commitment to protect our customers and restore all services in the shortest time possible.”
This Wednesday (86), the institution’s ATMs were already operating normally, as well as the online platforms, which still display a message informing about the incident, but allow users access to their accounts. The mobile app, however, remains unavailable.
Source: BleepingComputer
