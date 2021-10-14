ecuador's-largest-private-bank-is-held-up-by-ransomware-attack

Ecuador’s largest private bank, Banco Pichincha, suffered a virtual attack last Saturday (9) that temporarily rendered its ATMs and online transaction solutions unavailable to all customers . Although details of the crime are not yet known, international websites claim that it is a virtual kidnapping.

The unavailability of some bank services was a measure to prevent the attack from spreading to other parts of the institution’s system.

As of this writing, Banco Pichincha had not disclosed details of the attack. However, according to information from the BleepingComputer website, the institution was the victim of a virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware), with criminals installing Cobalt Strike on the corporate network.