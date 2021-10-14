startups-unite-to-become-power-in-technology-education-in-brazil

The education startup Digital House — focused on teaching data, marketing, user experience and other aspects of the digital world — announced this Wednesday (13) the merger with Rocketseat, a platform created in Santa Catarina for learning programming. The value of the transaction was R$ 400 million, paid in cash and also with exchanges of shares between the companies.

According to a Rocketseat LinkedIn post, the merger should accelerate the expansion strategy in the formation of talents for the technology market. In addition, according to Estadão, students from both institutions will have more content and will have training at all levels, from basic to advanced. Business clients who want to hire Digital House will also have a better portfolio of courses.

Digital House was created in Argentina and opened its Brazilian branch in São Paulo. In March of this year, it announced a round of investments of more than R$ 280 million. The leading investors at the time were Mercado Livre and Globant, with the participation of the private equity firm Riverwood Capital and the Kaszek fund. edtech has courses that last from five to six months with values ​​close to R$ 7,000.

Image: Christina/Unsplash