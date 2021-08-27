rohit sharma leeds test: fans distraught as rohit sharma fails to convert another overseas half century into a hundred in leeds test

Leeds

Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out) and Rohit Sharma (59) scored brilliant half-centuries as India scored 215 for two in the second innings till the end of the third day’s play of the third Test against England at Headingley here. But he is still trailing by 139 runs from the English team.

Looking at the current situation, India seems to be making a comeback in the match. Its head also ties on the head of Indian opener Rohit Sharma. The hitman, who scored a half-century, was playing well, but a decision on a personal score of 59 showed him the way to the pavilion.

Rohit was declared out on the umpires call. It was clearly visible in the review that the ball pitched in the line of the wicket was going outside the leg stump. Impact was inside, but the wicket was not getting hit. The third umpire gave Rohit Sharma out on the basis of soft dismissal.

Fans created a ruckus about this matter on social media and raised questions on DRS itself. England’s first innings was bowled out for 432 runs today and they took a lead of 354 runs.

Till the stumps, Pujara is present at the crease after scoring 91 off 180 balls with the help of 15 fours and captain Virat Kohli scoring 45 runs off 94 balls with the help of six fours. Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton have got one wicket each for England so far. After bowling out England in the first innings, Team India started playing cautiously.

The England bowlers tried their best to put pressure on the Indian batsmen. Meanwhile, Overtone dealt the first blow to India by dismissing Lokesh Rahul. Rahul scored eight runs in 54 balls. In the second session, Pujara and Rohit handled the Indian innings well and both of them shared an 82-run partnership for the second wicket while batting softly.