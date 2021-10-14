How to invite friends and earn discounts on food apps
Who doesn’t like receiving discount coupons on food delivery apps, right? In addition to news sent by notifications from each app, one of the most common ways to earn coupons involves inviting friends to create accounts on the platforms. This way, with each new registration, you and the invited person receive an amount in discounts for new orders.
This functionality is present in most applications in the segment: aiqfome (Android | iOS), iFood (Android | iOS), James (Android | iOS), Rappi (Android | iOS) and Uber Eats (Android | iOS) are some popular options that make coupons available by referral. It is important to emphasize that the values are promotional and can be changed at any time by the platforms. Therefore, it’s worth checking the terms and conditions of each situation.
To receive discounts, just access your code and share it with people close to you. Want to find out how to do this? See the step by step!
How to invite friends and earn discounts through aiqfome
Step 2:
On the side menu, tap “Refer a friend”.
Access the indications screen (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 3:
then select your profile code and share it with others.
Share your code (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
How to invite friends and earn discounts through iFood
Step 1:
Open iFood on your mobile and tap on the “Profile” icon, located in the bottom bar.
Access your profile (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 2:
then select the tab “Earn indicating iFood”. Step 3:
Copy your code and share it on other apps or social networks. Step 1:
Access James’ app and select the three-bar icon located in the upper corner right. Open the app menu (Image: André Magalhães/Captura of screen) Step 2:
On the side menu, tap “Refer and win”. Access the promotion (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) Step 3: Select your invitation code (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 1:
In the Rappi app, select the “Help” tab. Open the app support (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 2: Step 3:
on the “I have questions about a promotion”, tap “Refer a friend promotion”. Browse the support page (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4:
then tap “Here” to access the code screen. Step 5:
Finally, select your code and share it. Have access to the code in Rappi (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 1:
Access James’ app and select the three-bar icon located in the upper corner right.
Open the app menu (Image: André Magalhães/Captura of screen)
Step 2:
On the side menu, tap “Refer and win”.
Access the promotion (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 3:on the next screen, copy your code and send it to friends.
Select your invitation code (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 1:
In the Rappi app, select the “Help” tab.
Open the app support (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 2:on the support screen, select the option “My payments”.
Step 3:
on the “I have questions about a promotion”, tap “Refer a friend promotion”.
Browse the support page (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4:
then tap “Here” to access the code screen.
Step 5:
Finally, select your code and share it.
Have access to the code in Rappi (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 1:
Open Uber Eats and select the option “Account” in the lower menu;
Open your account in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2:
then scroll down to the option “Get a discount on your order”;
Activate the discount code (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Access your code and use the app icons to share it on social networks. Copy your code (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Ready! With these simple steps, you can invite friends and receive discounts.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
