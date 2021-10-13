volkswagen-gol-undergoes-a-new-increase-and-the-price-is-absurd;-see-how-much-it-costs

the hatch — once synonymous with popular car and the best-selling model in Brazilian history — is now part of R$ .590 in the basic configuration with 1.0 MPI engine. When equipped with the 1.6 propeller, the Goal has a starting price of R$ 64.760 with manual transmission. The automatic version, more expensive in the range, now costs less than R$ 80.590 without the optional , added together, can make the cart reach absurd R$ 90.760.

Gol prices and, consequently, of other cars on the domestic market can be explained by some factors, such as the high dollar price, inflation and, of course, the semiconductor crisis, which directly affects the production of vehicles, today equipped with many electronic components in its composition. Some automakers believe that this difficulty will last for another year or two.

If the Goal is approaching R$ 89 thousand, you sedan brother, the Voyage, approaches the BRL 100 thousand — surreal value for a compact model.

If the Goal is approaching R$ 89 thousand, you sedan brother, the Voyage, approaches the BRL 100 thousand — surreal value for a compact model. In the top-of-the-range variant with 1.6 engine and automatic engine, the vehicle costs R$ 88.190. However, with the included options, such as the multimedia center and metallic painting, it starts to cost R$ 090.090, value compatible with its bigger brother within Volkswagen, Virtus. See below the increases of all versions of Gol and Voyage:

Version Current price Old Price Increase

Goal 1.0 MPI R$ 75.590

R$ 65.900

R$ 690

Goal 1.6 MSI R$ 75.760

R$ 79.090

R$ 700

Goal 1.6 MSI Automatic

R$ 80.590

R$ 80.890

R$ 900

Voyage 1.0 MPI

BRL .

R$ 75.100

R$ 790

Voyage 1.6 MSI R$ .90

R$ 80.100

R$ 890

Voyage 1.6 MSI Automatic R$ .190

R$ 87.590