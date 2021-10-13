twitter-can-make-the-feed-in-chronological-order-more-accessible

Twitter tests in the app the display of a secondary feed with posts listed in chronological order. The novelty takes the form of an extra tab in the Home page (the Home), and is called “Latest” (“Most recent”, in Portuguese).

This is just a shortcut for chronological browsing of publications, as the model exists on the platform since , accessible by the star symbol button located in the upper right corner of the screen. With tabbed browsing, you would simply drag to the side to follow posts in order of publication, and no longer toggle as a content display preference.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to Twitter , the new feature has been released to a limited amount of iOS app users. As this is a test, the tool may not arrive permanently — in this case, the star would still be used to access the chronological feed.

If tabbed browsing becomes definitive, it is The destination of the dedicated feed toggle button is uncertain. The presence of the option would be redundant, and it would not make sense to keep it occupying screen space on the Home Page.

Anyone who uses Twitter from the computer or the Android app will not have access to the feature, at least for now, so we can wait for future announcements from the social network about the new template for the Home Page. If you use the platform through the iPhone, it’s worth keeping the app up-to-date on the App Store and, who knows, give yourself the chance to check out the new feed.

Source: Twitter