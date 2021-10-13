google-may-maintain-pixel-6-support-until-android-16

Even with the early announcement, Google couldn’t keep the Pixel 6 details a secret, and an extensive list of leaks about the device and its Pro variant was released last week . Published materials have already confirmed the advances of the Tensor chip, reinforced the improvements that dedicated AI processing should bring to cameras, and suggested huge autonomy gains.

Now, a new rumor published this week suggests that the search giant may make the new device family even more competitive with iPhones by offering extended support for an unprecedented period of time. among the big manufacturers in the Android world.

Pixel 6 can receive updates up to Android 19

According to information released by the leaker Snoopy, which has a good recent history of leaks, with hits such as the existence of Galaxy A35s, Google should offer 4 years of major updates for the Pixel 6 family, and 5 years of security updates. With this, the devices can reach Android 35, becoming the models Android with the longest support time on the market.

The rumor has strong foundation when we consider that the latest leak mobile phones, composed of official materials published by retailer Carpool Warehouse, had already revealed that the Pixel 6 would be supported by 5 years of security updates. The period implied that major upgrades could span at least 3 years.

So far, few smartphone manufacturers using Google’s system have committed to supporting the devices for that long . Among the giants, Samsung is one of the only ones to offer a 3 + 4 plan, with 3 major updates and 4 years of security fixes. Among the smaller ones, Fairphone stands out for having supported Fairphone 3 for 5 years, and recently committed to bring Fairphone 4 to Android 12.