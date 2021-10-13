adam-warlock-confirmed-in-guardians-of-the-galaxy-game

Square Enix has finally revealed one of the biggest doubts of the Guardians of the Galaxy game. In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the Universal Church of Truth is part of history, but until then, without the presence of Adam Warlock, responsible for creating the organization. However, Square Enix decided to confirm the character’s involvement before the game’s release.

In the video posted by the game’s Twitter profile, the team raises the doubt about Adam being a friend, foe, or “friend”. This can be explained through the comics: probably, this version of Adam Warlock is not the same one that came to fight Thanos and wielded the Gauntlet of Infinity. Warlock has an evil version within the Marvel Universe, called the Magus. In the story, the villain would be a corrupt counterpart of Adam, who would have come from the future after being brainwashed by the Midwayer, cosmic entity of chaos.

