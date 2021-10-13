HBO Max launches this week (10/13/2021)
The second week of October is full of good news for subscribers of HBO Max, which has updated its catalog and brought a large amount of classic and current series for you to marathon at will , in addition to movies that yield an excellent movie session. The Canaltech, as usual, not only lists all the releases of the streaming platform, but also brings some tips on what you can watch to get the most out of your subscription.
This week, the series is the big highlight on HBO Max. This is so true that the streaming catalog has won a handful of acclaimed series, including the teenager Pretty Little Liars, which is about to be rebooted. That’s why the show arrives for streaming subscribers in a kind of heat, either for you to know or remember the story of the group of friends who keep complex secrets, including the disappearance of one of the friends who disappeared without leaving any clues. And it is precisely this particular secret that begins to haunt them, especially now that they are receiving mysterious letters that indicate that someone else knows everything that happened.