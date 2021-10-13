hbo-max-launches-this-week-(10/13/2021)

Speaking of mystery, if you are fan of criminal investigations it’s worth keeping an eye out for additions that HBO Max has been making to the catalog. Last week we had the premiere of classic series of the genre, including the highly acclaimed CSI: NY and CSI: Miami; and now it was time for CSI: Criminal Investigation to land on the service. The series was largely responsible for spreading this genre on television over the years 2000 and yielded no less than 19 seasons — and if that’s not enough to attest to the quality of the production, it is important to emphasize that she was the one who gave rise to these two spin-offs. The plot follows the troubled daily life of a group of Las Vegas investigators who analyze the places where crimes were committed, combining different methods of investigation with experience and instinct to solve cases ranging from shoplifting to child abuse. It’s just a shame that the series is not yet available in full.

CSI (Image: Disclosure/CBS)

Following this footstep, HBO Max released this week the first season of Assassino sem Passado, the original Mexican production of the platform pulled into the investigation policeman. Proof of this is that the protagonist is retired police officer Pascual Léon, who begins to suffer from memory loss and ends up being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Despite this, he finds in illness the perfect excuse to solve a problem that has haunted him for years. On the other hand, young police officer Jimena has finally been assigned a case that will not only test her abilities, but could catapult her career. Now their path will cross and they will have to face challenges they never thought they would be willing to face.