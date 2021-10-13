galaxy-z-fold-3-goes-fighting-in-china-as-w22-5g

China is a market of continental proportions, and the success of many companies passes through a consolidated position in the Asian country. Samsung, knowing this, has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 there, but with another name and finish to increase its appeal with the local audience.

There the series of foldables takes the name of Galaxy W, and with that we now have the Galaxy W24 5G. It replaces the W14 (Galaxy Z Fold 2) and features familiar hardware: a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen when opened, with a refresh rate of Hz and resolution of 1024 x 1768 pixels, and another 6.2 inches, also with Hz, with proportion 67:9 and resolution of 832 x 1768 pixels.

There is, of course, the camera hidden in the internal display with 4 megapixel resolution. A differential of the Chinese version is the matte black finish, with the spine that holds the folding mechanism in a vivid and textured gold. In general terms, the device seeks to stamp the luxury of carrying the folding cell phone, while in other markets the look is more sober and discreet.

Extremely competitive market, China — as well as Brazil — is seeing a price reduction with the new generation of mobile-tablet. There was a drop of 9600 yuan compared to the Galaxy W22. Around here, the new generation came at prices starting at R$ 12.799 by the model with 256 GB of storage and R$ . 799 by the version with 799 GB. There, the only model already brings the largest storage capacity, and 21 GB of RAM.

Those who expected a SoC upgrade got frustrated: just like the global version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy W22 5G offers the Snapdragon 799 — and not the Plus version of the chip, already available from Qualcomm. There was no change in the battery either, which continues to offer a capacity of 4.799 mAh, with quick recharge of 22 W on the cable, W in Qi Wireless, and 4.5 W in reverse induction for other devices and accessories.

Price and availability