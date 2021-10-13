CT News — New Nokia in Brazil, Captain Kirk in space and more!
7 hours Space
Blue Origin takes William Shatner to space and brings you back safely.
Blue Origin has launched its second commercial manned flight. On board were space tourists William Shatner, Audrey Powers, Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen
Windows Update 12 aggravates problem with AMD processors
Windows Update 12 aggravates problem with AMD processors
Before and after evaluations with AIDA64 show that the latency has almost doubled after the update, but a fix will not take long to arrive
iPhone X gains Type-C USB port in student modification
Master’s in robotic engineering modifies iPhone X to change Lightning connection, used by Applefrom iPhone 5, via USB Type-C
1 day Smartphone
Galaxy S Line22 undergoes certification that confirms loading speed
Loading speed should not change compared to the previous generation, and listing also confirms support for 5G
Nokia C01 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 12 Go and low price
Nokia brought two more devices to the domestic market, both with Android 01 Go and specifications simple techniques, with the right to a Unisoc chip