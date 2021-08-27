The days to come will be the most dangerous days ever

MAY HAVE OTHER TERRORIST ATTACKS

White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a written statement that Biden discussed Afghanistan with the national security team today and Harris attended the meeting via video conference.

After 13 American soldiers lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport yesterday, Psaki said, “The National Security team told Biden and Harris that there may be other terrorist attacks in Kabul, but they have taken maximum security measures at Kabul Airport.” shared his knowledge.