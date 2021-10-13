11 Free Pokémon Games for Mobile and Switch

Aimed at younger trainers, Pokémon Playhouse is full of activities related to the franchise. The player needs to take care of a Pokémon egg, while performing tasks such as reading stories, playing songs and preparing food with the help of the little monsters. Eventually, the egg will hatch, revealing a new ally to the player. There are more than 25 Pokémon to collect.

. Pokémon Smile (free for iOS/Android)

As well as Playhouse, Pokémon Smile was designed for children. But nothing stops older fans from enjoying this game to brush their teeth. Yes, you did not read it wrong. Pokémon Smile turns the habit of brushing your teeth into a journey to capture the creatures of the franchise.

In the game, some unlucky Pokémon were captured by caries-causing bacteria inside their mouth. By brushing teeth for the cell phone camera with the game open, the player can defeat the bacteria and save the little monster.

Quality of brushing can guarantee Cosmetic items and new Pokémon to capture (Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)

If the brushing is really good, it’s possible to catch the Pokémon you save. There are more than 59 species in Smile. Good brushing also makes the game unlock the

Pokémon Caps, a kind of hat inspired by the franchise that is fitted on the player’s head through virtual reality.

9. Pokémon Café Mix (free for Nintendo Switch/iOS/Android)

The title mixes puzzle with establishment management just right. The player needs to team up with a little monster to solve puzzles while working to build his own cafe. Pokémon Café Mix challenges the trainer to unite a certain number of identical icons to get good scores in food preparations and thus unlock more recipes and other allies to help with business.

Pokémon Café Mix mixes a puzzle with coffee management (Image: Play/The Pokémon Company)

Each Pokémon member of the team also has an ability that will be useful during puzzles, such as attacking blocks of sugar, spoonfuls of whipped cream and tomatoes. The objective of the game is to recruit the best team to get new tools and add areas to attract more customers. All the action in Pokémon Café Mix unfolds in an artistic style full of cuteness. Each recruited Pokémon comes with a uniform to make the scene well-professional.

The game will get a major update by the end of the year and will even change its name to Pokémon Cafe Remix