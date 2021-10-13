best-currency-conversion-apps

Currency conversion is an important calculation for anyone wanting to make an international purchase or planning a future trip. In addition to providing the latest exchange rate, apps in the industry convert various amounts to the currencies you prefer in a few seconds.

So the next time you need to convert a specific value to another currency, leave the calculator. Currency conversion apps are useful tools and may include additional information about cryptocurrencies, commodities and other updates about the financial market. Check out some options for Android and iOS!

1. Investing.com

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free Investing.com is one of the main platforms on the world financial market. The application is constantly updated with variations in the main stock exchanges in the world and provides information on stocks, commodities, markets and exchange rates. Use the platform to monitor exchange rate variations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Among the app's additional functions, you can find a currency converter. Its operation is simple: choose the two currencies, enter the values ​​and receive the result. The application supports all world currencies and has an extensive list of cryptocurrencies. If you want to follow the variations, it is worth checking the page for each exchange. Investing.com displays the chart with the most recent changes and brings additional content such as technical features, news, analysis, history and comments tab for the community 2 . Exchange Rates

Compatibility: Android

Price: free

Exchange Rates is an application with a simple interface and practical operation on Android. Divided into four main screens, it allows you to select your favorite currencies, make conversions quickly, follow variation graphs and even check the banknotes for each country.

Application concentrates different functions on Android (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

For conversion, you can find values ​​for international currencies, cryptocurrencies and commodities. Values ​​change quickly and there is the possibility of reversing positions or accessing a chart with exchange variations for the last five years.

A very interesting feature of the application is the list of banknotes with coins of each country, an option to kill curiosity and keep up with the latest models. To remove the display of ads from the app, it is necessary to pay R$ 3,31.