Best currency conversion apps
Currency conversion is an important calculation for anyone wanting to make an international purchase or planning a future trip. In addition to providing the latest exchange rate, apps in the industry convert various amounts to the currencies you prefer in a few seconds.
So the next time you need to convert a specific value to another currency, leave the calculator. Currency conversion apps are useful tools and may include additional information about cryptocurrencies, commodities and other updates about the financial market. Check out some options for Android and iOS!
1. Investing.com
Use the platform to monitor exchange rate variations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Among the app’s additional functions, you can find a currency converter. Its operation is simple: choose the two currencies, enter the values and receive the result. The application supports all world currencies and has an extensive list of cryptocurrencies.
If you want to follow the variations, it is worth checking the page for each exchange. Investing.com displays the chart with the most recent changes and brings additional content such as technical features, news, analysis, history and comments tab for the community
2 . Exchange Rates
Exchange Rates is an application with a simple interface and practical operation on Android. Divided into four main screens, it allows you to select your favorite currencies, make conversions quickly, follow variation graphs and even check the banknotes for each country.
For conversion, you can find values for international currencies, cryptocurrencies and commodities. Values change quickly and there is the possibility of reversing positions or accessing a chart with exchange variations for the last five years.
A very interesting feature of the application is the list of banknotes with coins of each country, an option to kill curiosity and keep up with the latest models. To remove the display of ads from the app, it is necessary to pay R$ 3,31.
Exclusive to iOS, Currency is a simple and straightforward currency conversion app. It is necessary to configure the main screen with your most wanted currencies and enter the amount to receive the conversion in all available options. In addition to the values, the app also features graphics with variations. Use the tool on iOS ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app also has widgets for the home screen and an Apple Watch version. In both cases, however, it is not possible to change the information displayed in the free version. Therefore, unless you purchase the paid version, you cannot track the currency quote against the real on the iOS home screen. Other paid version factors include the ability to change currency variation graphs, ad removal and rate update every five minutes, as opposed to the one hour time frame for the standard variation. The service is offered for R$ 82,90 per year. Currencies can be converted by Google. The feature is integrated into the search engine and can be accessed via the company’s official browser or app. The information used is provided by Morningstar, for currencies, and by Coinbase, for cryptocurrencies, with updates up to 20 minutes during the opening of markets. Make the conversion directly by Google (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
After searching for the desired quote, Google allows you to fill in the desired fields with values to inform the final conversion. In addition, a chart with variation is displayed with filters for hours, days, months, and years of history. If you use the Google app, there is also the possibility to access the converter from the Google Assistant voice commands. All you have to do is ask the platform which account you want to make. The app also has space to follow stocks on the stock exchange. 5. Legal Exchange
4. Google
The Central Bank of Brazil application has its own converter (Image: André Magalhães/ Print Screen)
Among the additional functions there is a currency converter in the app. The application asks for the currencies that will be used, the date of quotation and the desired amount. Then displays the result. However, the experience of this converter can take longer than with other applications.
Câmbio Legal also makes it possible to consult the Total Effective Value, which informs the exchange value with all rates and incidental charges. There is also space to consult the rates of purchase and sale of foreign currencies in certain periods.
