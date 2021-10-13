what-does-this-“surviving”-exoplanet-tell-us-about-the-future-of-the-solar-system?

A team of astronomers at the University of Tasmania, Australia, has discovered a planetary system that shows us a scenario similar to the one that awaits the Solar System when the Sun dies. With the help of the WM Keck Observatory, they discovered a system formed by a gas giant planet similar to Jupiter, which survived the death of its star and thus orbits a white dwarf.

End of the Solar System | How will the Milky Way destroy us in 1 trillion years

How will the Sun die? See pictures of what the future of our star will be like

How and how soon would we die if the Sun became a supernova?

Thanks to high resolution images taken by the telescope, they found that the white dwarf has about 40% of the Sun’s mass, while the surviving exoplanet has about 40% more mass than Jupiter. “This system gives us an idea of ​​what the Solar System will be like after the Earth disappears, swallowed by the death of the Sun”, explained Jean-Philippe Beaulieu, co-author of the study.

Check out the animation below, which represents the end of life of a Sun-like star: