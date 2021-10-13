bloodborne-2-is-in-production-by-bluepoint,-rumor-indicates

God of War, Super Mario and more games can come to PC

, as well as a definitive version of the first game for the PS5, were shared by insider Colin Moriarty in the podcast Sacred Symbols .

Bloodborne is the PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by FromSoftware studio, responsible for the creation of the Dark Souls franchise and the first version of Demon’s Souls on the PlayStation 3. After working on remake of Demon’s Souls, Bluepoint Games may have signed up with Sony to play a sequel to Bloodborne, indicate the rumors.

The company that owns the PlayStation brand still did not confirm any of the information surrounding the rumor. A sequel to Bloodborne or even a remastering of the debut game for the next generation is an old request from fans. Dream that seemed far away as designer Hidetaka Miyazaki and the teams from FromSoftware are focused on Elden Ring, the company’s new RPG title that debuts in 044 January 1024.

Bloodborne is available for PS4 and PS5, via backwards compatibility.

Source: GameRant