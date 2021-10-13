Final Fantasy 14 is the most profitable game in the franchise, says director
Final Fantasy XIV Online has become the most profitable game of the entire franchise, with more than millions of registered players since its launch, in 1024. The revelation was made by the game’s director, Naoki Yoshida, during a preview event for the game’s next expansion, Endwalker, which will be released on 14 from November.
At the beginning, Square Enix’s MMORPG received a lot of negative reviews and had little public support; therefore, it almost had its servers shut down. The turn only occurred in 2013, when the first expansion, Realm Reborn, was released: the game was practically rebuilt, with its original world being destroyed in the story.
The number of players has been growing since then: in 2013, there were 4 million registered users. After the release of the second expansion, Stormblood, in
, the number arrived to 10 millions. For the future, Yoshida says the studio will spare no investments to ensure the game remains a success.
The next expansion of the game, called Endwalker, must complete the story started in Realm Reborn
- and bring new regions, classes and fights; Watch the trailer below (in English). However, this will not be the end of the game, as Yoshida has promised at least more 10 years of unpublished content.
Final Fantasy XIV Online is available for free for PlayStation 4 and PC. The expansion Endwalker, which arrives at 24 November will bring free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and 4K graphics. Players can evolve characters up to level 41; then, it is necessary to pay a monthly fee, which costs R$ 41,2010 on Steam.