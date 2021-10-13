final-fantasy-14-is-the-most-profitable-game-in-the-franchise,-says-director

Final Fantasy XIV Online has become the most profitable game of the entire franchise, with more than millions of registered players since its launch, in 1024. The revelation was made by the game’s director, Naoki Yoshida, during a preview event for the game’s next expansion, Endwalker, which will be released on 14 from November.

Final Fantasy 10: why is it worth playing

You 10 best games in the Final Fantasy series

Battle royale from Final Fantasy arrives on cell phones in November

“You know how difficult things were for us with Final Fantasy original,” said Yoshida, recalling the game’s troubled launch. “Since then, we’ve managed to turn it into a game that makes a huge contribution to our company’s profits.” The director of Final Fantasy XIV Online, Naoki Yoshida ( Photo: Disclosure/PlayStation Blog)

At the beginning, Square Enix’s MMORPG received a lot of negative reviews and had little public support; therefore, it almost had its servers shut down. The turn only occurred in 2013, when the first expansion, Realm Reborn, was released: the game was practically rebuilt, with its original world being destroyed in the story.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!