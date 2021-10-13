Review Acer ZeroFrame B227Q | Excellent monitor to help with work
Among the extensive range of Acer monitors for sale in Brazil, the Acer ZeroFrame B227Q is one of the ones that most caught my attention for being accessible and offering very convenient differentials for the today, as an integrated webcam — for making video calls — and the possibility of using it in portrait mode to assist with editing and live broadcasts.
The B monitor227Q has been my home office and live stream buddy on Twitch for a few weeks, and I’ll tell you what I thought of him in the next few paragraphs!
Pros
Robust construction;
Cons
Construction and design
As in other basic Acer monitors, the B90Q does not stand out for its design. The model we tested has a very simple appearance, featuring only a lid in two textures, smooth and matte, in black. We also have a “V” shaped air vent on the back that Acer usually brings to their more affordable products.
Therefore, in most of the tests I used it as a monitor secondary and I noticed tremendous potential for those looking to complete their setup work with a second screen. In this role the B81Q stands out for being able to stay in portrait mode and still not take up much space at the table – I even confess that I missed him after I returned.
In practice, you could, for example, use the monitor to view your live stream chat, Premiere editing materials and effects, thus leaving the main monitor for editing only.
The image quality of ZeroFrame B227Q is great for the basic category. It has nice definition, intense shine and very vivid colors.
Sound quality
In addition to good image quality, ZeroFrame B227Q has an above-average sound system. There are two speakers at the bottom of the monitor that offer a well defined, bright and loud sound.
In songs, it was possible to distinguish the instruments clearly and the vocals remained clear. In other words, if you don’t have a speaker for your computer and are thinking of buying this monitor, you can rest assured that it shouldn’t let you down in this aspect.
The monitor still has one 3.5mm input and four USB if you want to use a regular headphone or headphone.