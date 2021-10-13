us-task-force-does-not-recommend-use-of-aspirin-to-prevent-heart-attacks

This task force also intends to discourage anyone 40 years or older from taking Aspirin regularly, because of the high risk of bleeds, which can be fatal. “There is no longer a general statement that everyone who is at increased risk for heart disease, even if they have never had a heart attack, should start taking aspirin. will benefit and have the least risk of harm,” says one of the panelists, Chien-Wen Tseng, research director at the University of Hawaii.

