US Task Force Does Not Recommend Use of Aspirin to Prevent Heart Attacks
A US panel of experts recommends that people with a high chance of contracting heart disease should not start aspirin-based treatments (acetylsalicylic acid) as prevention. This is because the risk of serious side effects outweighs the benefits.
- Aspirin can reduce the risk of death and hospitalization due to COVID in ICUs, study says
-
- One of the most common drugs will be tested against the worst type of breast cancer
- Who has suffered a stroke is more likely to have a heart attack, suggests new study
The task force has