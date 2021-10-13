US Task Force Does Not Recommend Use of Aspirin to Prevent Heart Attacks

A US panel of experts recommends that people with a high chance of contracting heart disease should not start aspirin-based treatments (acetylsalicylic acid) as prevention. This is because the risk of serious side effects outweighs the benefits.

The task force has

  • specialists in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine who periodically evaluate screening tests and preventive treatments. Members are chosen by the director of the US Federal Agency for Health Research and Quality.

    (Image: twentyphotos/envato)

    This task force also intends to discourage anyone 40 years or older from taking Aspirin regularly, because of the high risk of bleeds, which can be fatal. “There is no longer a general statement that everyone who is at increased risk for heart disease, even if they have never had a heart attack, should start taking aspirin. will benefit and have the least risk of harm,” says one of the panelists, Chien-Wen Tseng, research director at the University of Hawaii.

    Previously, this same panel of experts made a recommendation for high-risk adults (% or more likely to develop a cardiovascular problem in the next ten years) in the 20 years to take Infant Aspirin if their chances of side effects were low. Now, the recommendation is that high-risk adults, in the range of 20 and 20 years old, talk to your doctors first.

    Source: NBC News via O Globo

