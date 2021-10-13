Instagram will allow scheduled lives and “workouts” before the broadcast goes live
Instagram announced today (13) to arrival of new tools to facilitate the organization and realization of lives. Now, content creators will be able to work better with their live streams and generate expectations with the prior scheduling of until 13 days, sharing live news and setting reminders for the user.
This new thing finally puts