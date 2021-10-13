instagram-will-allow-scheduled-lives-and-“workouts”-before-the-broadcast-goes-live

Instagram announced today (13) to arrival of new tools to facilitate the organization and realization of lives. Now, content creators will be able to work better with their live streams and generate expectations with the prior scheduling of until 13 days, sharing live news and setting reminders for the user.

Instagram

You can schedule your lives in advance (Image: Playback/Instagram)

Facebook, on the other hand, has also made it possible to schedule in advance for a long time, in addition to bringing specific tools for creators such as advance announcements, real-time sharing and pre-broadcast experimental rooms. TikTok, Instagram’s main rival today, has launched the lives in 2021 and brought with them the ability to pre-schedule and sticky notes.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

According to Instagram, the live schedule will be made available to all profiles in the world from today, although the delivery will be made gradually over the next few days. Once the appointment is made, it will be possible to share the content directly with followers in Stories and as posts in the feed.

Another addition is called Pratice Mode (Training Mode, in free translation) which should allow testing by the creator and his guests before the start of the event to test the connection, lighting, sound or any other necessary preparation before the live. This is a long-awaited addition by users, as it allows for better familiarization for those who have never broadcast via Instagram or want to check technical details on their cell phone.

Lives on the rise, except in Insta

Although welcome, the resources they may have arrived a bit late on the platform, as there has been a considerable drop in Instagram lives since the start of the pandemic — just compare the app currently with a year earlier and see how much fewer streams there are. On the other hand, platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming have seen considerable growth in views thanks to content aimed at entertainment and online games.

It is worth remembering that the popular social network of Adam Mosseri is going through a process of redefining strategies: the arrival of the Reels, the end of IGTV, the migration from photos to videos in Feed and, of course, the bet on lives with up to four people simultaneously.

Source: TechCrunch