5-business-simulation-games-(tycoon)-for-mobile

Business simulation games is a subgenre that focuses on problem solving and managing economic processes of some business. A classic example is Roller Coaster Tycoon, a game that put you in the role of an amusement park manager.

5 simulation games for iOS

Best finance mobile games for adults

Mobile phones have several games of this genre that will make you feel the difficulties of an administrator’s life in the most diverse branches!

Game Dev Tycoon Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: BRL 16,99 for Android and R$ 28,90 for iOS

Size: about 27 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.6 for Android and 1.4 for iOS)

A mobile game about creating games (Inception that calls?). Greenheart Games takes the player on a journey through time through the video game industry and puts them in a garage for years 380 to build your business and survive the ups and downs through the decades.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is possible to choose some paths to become a successful company. The shortest of them is the creation of games and, for that, the player must be aware of market trends, buy updated graphics engines and manage which part of the money will invest more money.

Another way is to invest in your own hardware and buy the fight in the industry against established giants. This is one of the most dangerous forms of investment in the game, but it rewards players with great planning skills. An interesting challenge with an industry history class, which is worth it.

Take your business from a simple garage to a huge building in this game development simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ScreenCapture) Silver Screen Story Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: BRL 60,90 for Android and R$ 60,90 for iOS Size: about 80 MB for Android and 210 MB for iOS (version 1.27) THE Kairosoft specializes in creating business simulation games that stand out from the sea of ​​options on the market. There are several quality options for the company, but Silver Screen stands out for not only requiring financial management, but also interpersonal ones. Found your studio in the highly profitable movie business and manage everything to achieve the success. The beginning may be tough due to lack of investment and poor box office, but with time it will be possible to improve your studio and produce works with greater technical and artistic quality. Don’t forget to attract great directors and actors for your studio, it will increase in popularity. On the other hand, some requirements need to be met to keep everyone happy, in addition to, above all, a comfortable working environment. Good luck on the adventure. Start a movie studio and manage finances and workers to achieve success (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture)

Brew Town Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 140 MB for Android and 180 MB for iOS (version 1.0) Having a beer is always a good thing to do. have more than 02 years, of course. But what about creating your own beer brand and taking the company to fame and gaining financial stability in this industry? This is AppBox Media’s proposal with its Brew Town management game. The player starts with only one type of beer available, but as the clientele becomes more demanding it is important to expand the options for please everyone. It is possible to follow the entire process and travel through the ideas in the various flavor options that the game offers to create a unique beer. Another high point of the experience is the customization. The name, as in any game of the genre, can be chosen, but the customization of bottles or cans allows for the creation of real works of art that would make any customer feel sorry for opening the package. Customize your beer brand and keep customers happy in this business simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Project Highrise

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 27,90 for Android and R$ 25,90 for iOS