5 business simulation games (Tycoon) for mobile
Business simulation games is a subgenre that focuses on problem solving and managing economic processes of some business. A classic example is Roller Coaster Tycoon, a game that put you in the role of an amusement park manager.
Mobile phones have several games of this genre that will make you feel the difficulties of an administrator’s life in the most diverse branches!
Game Dev Tycoon
Compatibility:
Compatibility:
Size: about 27 MB for Android and 140 MB for iOS (version 1.6 for Android and 1.4 for iOS)
A mobile game about creating games (Inception that calls?). Greenheart Games takes the player on a journey through time through the video game industry and puts them in a garage for years 380 to build your business and survive the ups and downs through the decades.
It is possible to choose some paths to become a successful company. The shortest of them is the creation of games and, for that, the player must be aware of market trends, buy updated graphics engines and manage which part of the money will invest more money.
Another way is to invest in your own hardware and buy the fight in the industry against established giants. This is one of the most dangerous forms of investment in the game, but it rewards players with great planning skills. An interesting challenge with an industry history class, which is worth it.
Take your business from a simple garage to a huge building in this game development simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ScreenCapture) Silver Screen Story
Compatibility:
THE Kairosoft specializes in creating business simulation games that stand out from the sea of options on the market. There are several quality options for the company, but Silver Screen stands out for not only requiring financial management, but also interpersonal ones.
Found your studio in the highly profitable movie business and manage everything to achieve the success. The beginning may be tough due to lack of investment and poor box office, but with time it will be possible to improve your studio and produce works with greater technical and artistic quality.
Don’t forget to attract great directors and actors for your studio, it will increase in popularity. On the other hand, some requirements need to be met to keep everyone happy, in addition to, above all, a comfortable working environment. Good luck on the adventure.
Brew Town
Android, iOS
Compatibility:
Compatibility:
Having a beer is always a good thing to do. have more than 02 years, of course. But what about creating your own beer brand and taking the company to fame and gaining financial stability in this industry? This is AppBox Media’s proposal with its Brew Town management game.
The player starts with only one type of beer available, but as the clientele becomes more demanding it is important to expand the options for please everyone. It is possible to follow the entire process and travel through the ideas in the various flavor options that the game offers to create a unique beer.
Another high point of the experience is the customization. The name, as in any game of the genre, can be chosen, but the customization of bottles or cans allows for the creation of real works of art that would make any customer feel sorry for opening the package.
Customize your beer brand and keep customers happy in this business simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Project Highrise
As owner of a building, your obligation is to keep it nice so that more people can pick it up and rent a room, making the money roll and reverting this to improvements in the structure, such as painting walls, shopping machines or increasing floors so that more rents can be generated .
The player finds a lot of freedom in the available options and can choose what to invest in. It is possible to build an entirely commercial building, or make it the new high-end condominium for families, with many indoor amenities such as a gym, restaurants and more.
Project Highrise communicates very directly everything that it is necessary for the tenant to feel comfortable and it may seem like a good idea to adhere to all requests, but caution is needed not to spiral into debt and end up losing the game. Always think about the future and you will be a great manager.
Tap! Dig! My Museum!
- Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price:
free (optional in-house purchases)
Size: about 82 MB for Android and 340 MB for iOS (version 1.7)
Two archaeologists and the dream of revitalizing an old museum to attract the city’s people for a walk cultural like no other. The trick is: the bigger the museum, the more demands people will have, so divide your expenses well to generate a successful business.
To increase your museum’s collection it is necessary to organize expeditions to discover new fossils and this part of the game requires a little luck, a little observation. There is information about the format of what you are looking to excavate, so think of regions that could house the piece to find it and take it to the museum.
The more the population demands, the more the player need to collect and so it is necessary to choose where to invest. It is possible to level up your character to increase the amount of digging. Better tools will also be needed, without forgetting, of course, to enlarge your museum.
Put all your management skills to the test and have fun in the process.
Source: Greenheart Games, Kairopark, AppBox Media, SomaSim, Oridio
