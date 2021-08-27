Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus to join Manchester United; Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus, Will Play Second Inning For This England Club

New Delhi

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best strikers in the world, will no longer be seen playing for Juventus. Fans will now be able to see him playing in the Manchester United jersey. Manchester United has announced the deal. Manchester United, one of England’s biggest clubs, has issued a statement confirming this. He joined Italian club Juventus in 2018. He scored 81 goals in 98 matches for the club.

“It is a pleasure to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to an agreement on personal terms, visa and medical conditions,” he said. Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester. Earlier, Argentina captain Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona and move to PSG.

The coach was informed a day before

It is noteworthy that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had earlier said, ‘Cristiano told me on Thursday that he does not plan to play for Juventus any more. That’s why Ronaldo will not play in the Serie A (Italian Football League) match against Empoli.

Ronaldo has played for the club before

Ronaldo has previously played for Manchester United. He played for this club from 2003 to 2009. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 matches.

Ronaldo has won more than 30 trophies

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano has won over 30 major trophies during his career so far, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and European . The championship is very special for Portugal.