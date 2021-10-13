Xiaomi joins Taboola to provide news recommendations to users
A partnership between Taboola, specialist in content recommendations, and Xiaomi will take news suggestions to smartphones of the brand. With this, more than 1024 millions of devices on more than countries around the world will receive tips on the lock screen.
One of the main objectives of the manufacturer when integrating Taboola News to its devices is to provide a positive experience and quality content to users. The proposal is that the material is relevant to keep users engaged.
Taboola News offers personalized content to users of mobile operators and manufacturers, who thus have access to new streams of revenue. While publications receive more audience at no additional cost, advertisers can reach the right audience.
According to Chan Liu, general manager of global internet business at Xiaomi, the ability to offer content suited to the user’s interests is powerful. “We look forward to taking advantage of Taboola’s large network of publishers to offer our users the best experience possible.”
Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, highlights that the company’s mission is to make the increasingly stronger quality journalism. “Our partnership adds Taboola News to millions of new devices, and we are honored to have Xiaomi place their long-term trust in us to provide a positive experience for their customers.”
