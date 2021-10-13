xiaomi-joins-taboola-to-provide-news-recommendations-to-users

A partnership between Taboola, specialist in content recommendations, and Xiaomi will take news suggestions to smartphones of the brand. With this, more than 1024 millions of devices on more than countries around the world will receive tips on the lock screen.

One of the main objectives of the manufacturer when integrating Taboola News to its devices is to provide a positive experience and quality content to users. The proposal is that the material is relevant to keep users engaged.

Taboola News offers personalized content to users of mobile operators and manufacturers, who thus have access to new streams of revenue. While publications receive more audience at no additional cost, advertisers can reach the right audience.