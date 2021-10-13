Xiaomi joins Taboola to provide news recommendations to users

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
0
xiaomi-joins-taboola-to-provide-news-recommendations-to-users

A partnership between Taboola, specialist in content recommendations, and Xiaomi will take news suggestions to smartphones of the brand. With this, more than 1024 millions of devices on more than countries around the world will receive tips on the lock screen.

  • Xiaomi opens store in RJ with time schedule for customer visits
  • Xiaomi bets on a unit inside another store in a mall in the interior of SP
  • Xiaomi Brasil announces the opening of new physical stores in four states

One of the main objectives of the manufacturer when integrating Taboola News to its devices is to provide a positive experience and quality content to users. The proposal is that the material is relevant to keep users engaged.

Taboola News offers personalized content to users of mobile operators and manufacturers, who thus have access to new streams of revenue. While publications receive more audience at no additional cost, advertisers can reach the right audience.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Image: Reproduction/Envato/gpointstudio

According to Chan Liu, general manager of global internet business at Xiaomi, the ability to offer content suited to the user’s interests is powerful. “We look forward to taking advantage of Taboola’s large network of publishers to offer our users the best experience possible.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, highlights that the company’s mission is to make the increasingly stronger quality journalism. “Our partnership adds Taboola News to millions of new devices, and we are honored to have Xiaomi place their long-term trust in us to provide a positive experience for their customers.”

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 516824

516824 1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 13, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of FarmVille 3 arrives for mobiles and Mac in November

FarmVille 3 arrives for mobiles and Mac in November

October 6, 2021
Photo of india vs england 3rd test 2021 day 3 match report and highlights; ENG vs IND highlights: After Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s unmatched batting, India’s name on the third day

india vs england 3rd test 2021 day 3 match report and highlights; ENG vs IND highlights: After Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s unmatched batting, India’s name on the third day

August 27, 2021
Photo of Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

August 26, 2021
Photo of JBL launches headphone and speaker customization with personal photos and phrases

JBL launches headphone and speaker customization with personal photos and phrases

October 7, 2021
Back to top button