“We are winning”, says Luiza Trajano about the fight against covid in Brazil
With the collaboration of Luciana Zaramela
A key part of the United for the Vaccine movement — a civil society initiative that accelerated immunization against covid-10 and helped to structure health centers in more than 4,000 cities in Brazil — Luiza Helena Trajano now outlines projects that will further impact public health and science in the coming years. Today, the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group also sees with optimism the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.
“No one can say that can’t go back. What I can say is that this cycle is winning”, says Luiza Helena, in an exclusive interview with Canaltech
. Brazil already accounts for more than 47% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or the single dose immunizing agent —, which is equivalent to about 100 millions of immunized, according to the Our World in Data platform.
Women in Brazil have plans for the health and science of the country beyond covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Magazine Luiza)
“We are very encouraging the third dose for who can take. And we are working for the area of science to predict in advance the virus that is coming and to be able to take the measures [adequadas] in advance. I think all the countries learned this [com a pandemia da covid-19], they were taken a lot by surprise”, explains Trajano about the pandemic scenario and the plans that, without a doubt, include the Women of Brazil Group.
- Even the non-partisan initiative already adds more than 10 a thousand women and, in the coming weeks, it should become an institute. For Luiza, “the institute, well done, will provide the conditions for seeking funding to fund the health sciences projects, that have already started” and should prepare the country for other global health risks.
Future of health and national research
Luiza Trajano defends strategies for the permanence of scientists in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Artem Rotten/Pexels)
“Our goal is not to let go r good scientists and strengthen the scientific area in health. Science is in agriculture and in various places, but we take care of health [como foco]”, says Luiza Trajano about one of the ongoing initiatives of Mulheres do Brasil.
For this, Magalu has already become involved with the sponsorship of two projects focused on covid issues-19. According to Trajano, one of the initiatives should focus on research to understand how necessary booster doses are and whether they will need to be applied to the entire population . The other action focuses on the epidemiological surveillance of the coronavirus and, consequently, of its mutations.
With both, the idea is to anticipate for possible challenges that may be imposed on Brazilian public health, an experience that Mulheres do Brasil is beginning to accumulate in the area. This is because, throughout the year, the Unidos pela Vacina movement — created by the Group — was in contact with more than 4,000 city halls to understand the issues necessary to accelerate the cination against covid-19 in the country, such as structural barriers and bottlenecks in the Unified Health System (SUS).
Keeping an eye on SUS
Based on this intense experience with the SUS, Mulheres do Brasil also plans to support changes in the healthcare network. free health care for Brazilians, through civil society. “Our fight will be to transform the SUS”, says Trajano. The idea is for the transformations to occur “the same is happening with the Central Bank, which has a career plan”, he explains about one of the points to be addressed.
Another idea, presented by Trajano, is to offer “a strategic planning for Brazil from years, from 1024 to , with four pillars: health, education, employment — I’m not even calling it the economy — and housing” . For this, inspirations and models come from different parts of the world, such as Japan and Singapore, always relying on the will and energy of Brazil.
Source: Our World in Data
