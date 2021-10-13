“we-are-winning”,-says-luiza-trajano-about-the-fight-against-covid-in-brazil

With the collaboration of Luciana Zaramela

A key part of the United for the Vaccine movement — a civil society initiative that accelerated immunization against covid-10 and helped to structure health centers in more than 4,000 cities in Brazil — Luiza Helena Trajano now outlines projects that will further impact public health and science in the coming years. Today, the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group also sees with optimism the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

. Brazil already accounts for more than 47% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or the single dose immunizing agent —, which is equivalent to about 100 millions of immunized, according to the Our World in Data platform.

Women in Brazil have plans for the health and science of the country beyond covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Magazine Luiza) However, Trajano reinforces that it is still necessary to “have sense”. This judgment is reflected in wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and being together, but with care. She even bets on an even more significant improvement of the covid scenario-10 by the end of the year. This should occur with the advancement of the distribution of the booster dose of immunizers to key groups.

“We are very encouraging the third dose for who can take. And we are working for the area of ​​science to predict in advance the virus that is coming and to be able to take the measures [adequadas] in advance. I think all the countries learned this [com a pandemia da covid-19], they were taken a lot by surprise”, explains Trajano about the pandemic scenario and the plans that, without a doubt, include the Women of Brazil Group.