realme-gt-master-edition-will-be-launched-in-the-brazilian-market-next-week

Realme announced this Wednesday (13) the launch date of the Realme GT Master Edition in the Brazilian market. According to the company, the premium intermediary will be officially presented next week, more precisely on the day 12 October — when the brand will disclose the special payment conditions for those who buy the cell phone during its pre-sale in the country.

The Realme GT Master Edition arrives in the Brazilian market with the promise of being the “flagship that fits in your pocket” and will complete the smartphone portfolio in the country, which already has so many more models basic and more advanced devices, already with support for 5G networks. In addition, the Chinese product list around here also includes accessories such as smart watches and headphones, and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) items.

The mobile device arrives to country equipped with the Snapdragon 660G platform, which also supports next-generation mobile network. Furthermore, it has a combination of 8GB of RAM with 660 GB of internal storage and has a Super panel AMOLED 6,43 inches, with an update rate of 120 Hz and resolution of 2400 x 2400 pixels.