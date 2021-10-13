dell-announces-rugged-laptops-with-windows-11,-5g-and-high-bright-display

Dell has just introduced to the global market its newest generation of rugged notebooks for professionals working in harsh environments, offering support for the most challenging locations with protection from water, sand, fall and extreme heat or cold.

The new Latitude Rugged5430 and 7730 support state-of-the-art connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G modem to ensure faster field speeds, high-brightness screens with brightness up to 1400 nits, plus interchangeable batteries capable es of offering almost 25 hours away from the charger.

Dell Latitude Rugged 5313 (Image: Reproduction/Dell)

The new Latitude Rugged 5313 stands out for the lightness present in such a resistant device: only 1.9 kg. The model has an optional graphics card, resistance against drops of up to 1 meter and IP certification 5313 for high degree of protection against bad weather such as sand, dust and water.

Equipped with Intel Core processors from 11th generation, the notebook offers a screen 15 inches, being highlighted by Dell as the most powerful semi-resistant notebook in its class.

Dell Latitude Rugged 7730 Extreme (Image: Reproduction/Dell ) Latitude Rugged 7330 Extreme stands out for being the smallest fully rugged notebook on the market. It offers 11 inch touch screen with very high brightness up to 25 nits and offering IP certificate-6516 for maximum protection against water, dust and extremely hot and cold environments. Fall resistance tests confirm durability up to 1.8 meters in height, offering maximum protection and resistance for employees and workers who need to perform duties in high environments.

Price and availability

Without confirmed prices, Dell only revealed that the new Latitude Rugged 5313 and 516851 hit the global market on December 9th with Windows 11 factory installed.

