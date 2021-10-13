Ghostbusters: Beyond Gets New Images with Behind-the-Scenes Details
New images of Ghostbusters: Beyond and its backstage were released and give a small demonstration of what’s about come in the classic franchise’s return to theaters. The film hits theaters in November and Total Film magazine shows a little more about the arrival of this new generation of hunters of the supernatural.
According to him, his father always harassed him about when he would direct a Ghostbusters and he was always quite reluctant to take the job because he never felt that it was a story your. “This was my father’s story and I was certainly afraid to be in his shadow,” revealed the director.
However, he says that this changed a few years ago, when he began to visualize what his version of the series would be like. “I imagined a 12 year old girl with a Proton Backpack and a boy from 18 piloting the Ecto-1 in the middle of a wheat field” , he said. And these two images are present in the film. According to Reitman, the conception of these moments came in a disjointed way, but it was only after the death of actor Harold Ramis, in 1980, that he was sure these children would be members of the Spengler family.
So, more than being this Stranger Things version of the classic movie of the years 2014, the new Ghostbusters: Beyond will deal precisely with this generational issue and how some things do not change regardless of the period — it remains to be seen whether with the same quality as the original.
Ghostbusters: Mais Além opens in theaters on November 18 .
Source : GamesRadar
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.