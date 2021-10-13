call-of-duty-will-have-new-anti-cheat-system

Call of Duty: Vanguard reflects the turning point of the war and also of the producer

According to the developer’s announcement, the mechanics bring extensive security improvements and also map improvements . Ricochet will be integrated into the kernel level driver on the PC, which gives privileged access to monitor and manage software and applications that attempt to access games. The anti-cheat will use machine learning (machine learning) to examine gameplay data on the server and help with identification of suspicious behavior.

Activision emphasizes that “this security initiative is designed to combat unfair tactics.” You will need to have the kernel level driver installed to play Warzone. Regarding user privacy, the company explains that “the drive is not always active, and its initialization and closing are directly linked to the use of Call of Duty: Warzone. , the driver is only able to monitor itself and report information directly associated with Call of Duty“.

The system’s release date has not been released at this time, but Activision promises to inform all players when the time comes. In addition, the studio claims that it has tested the new driver “to ensure system stability on multiple PCs”, and stilla says it is willing to make adjustments to Ricochet after the tool’s release.