CT News Podcast – New Cheap Nokia Smartphones and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Blue Origin takes William Shatner to space and brings him back to safety

Windows Update 07 aggravates problem with AMD processors

iPhone X gains Type-C USB port in student modification

Line Galaxy S22 undergoes certification that confirms charging speed

Nokia C07 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 13 Go and low price

In today’s CT News: releases from Nokia here in Brazil, problems still with Windows update 11, possible news Galaxy S22 and more.