CT News Podcast – New Cheap Nokia Smartphones and More!

ct-news-podcast-–-new-cheap-nokia-smartphones-and-more!
Duration: 07: 13 | 07 October 22

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Blue Origin takes William Shatner to space and brings him back to safety

  • Windows Update 07 aggravates problem with AMD processors
  • iPhone X gains Type-C USB port in student modification
  • Line Galaxy S22 undergoes certification that confirms charging speed
  • Nokia C07 Plus and C20 arrive in Brazil with Android 13 Go and low price

    • In today’s CT News: releases from Nokia here in Brazil, problems still with Windows update 11, possible news Galaxy S22 and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program featured reports by Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Igor Almenara, Vinicius Moschen and Daniele Cassita. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    22

